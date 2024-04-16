Has Eidevall finally found his best attacking line-up for the Arsenal Women

Has Jonas Eidevall finally found his best Arsenal attack? Following the 5-0 victory over Bristol City, he may just have.

The front four, with Stina Blackstenius at No. 9, Caitlin Foord and Beth Mead on the wings, and Alessia Russo at No. 10, are truly the strongest Arsenal attack that Jonas Eidevall can build on.

Stina Blackstenius is a clinical striker; the stats speak for themselves: she has 16 goals in 26 games for Arsenal. These numbers are impressive given her status this season; she’s been more of a fringe player. Eidevall should be more trusting of her going forward.

We wondered the other day why Caitlin Foord isn’t at her best for Arsenal, but let’s hope she can overcome her bad form, which has resulted in some disappointing performances. On good days, the Aussie is unplayable and hit the post against Bristol before Mead poked it in.

Beth Mead’s performance against Bristol City, in which she scored a brace, was unquestionably her best since returning from injury.

Eidevall should build on her relationship with Emily Fox on the right. She could also have the freedom to drift to midfield and move to the No. 10 position, as she did against Bristol.

Although Eidevall signed Alessia Russo to lead the attack, her strength lies not in waiting on the box as a target man, but rather in participating in build-up play. With her technical skills, Eidevall should keep her as a No. 10 or false 9. Fortunately, she has expressed her willingness to play anywhere for the team.

“I am happy to play anywhere on the pitch, I don’t care where. I love playing with Stina and the forwards we have in this team- they are all so different. The more that we play together the more we can try to complement each other,” Russo said on Arseblog.

That, in my opinion, is the attack on which Jonas Eidevall should base his strategy. What’s yours?

Michelle Maxwell

