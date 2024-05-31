“Has everything a modern player needs” Arsenal told their target is a complete striker

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Benjamin Sesko, and Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic believes he is a terrific player.

The striker has had a good 2024, and several reports suggest that he will change clubs this summer.

Arsenal is in the running to sign him, along with several other clubs that have been following him.

Sesko is enjoying a rich vein of form at RB Leipzig, and Arsenal needs a new goalscorer.

Some fans might think Sesko needs more time to become a top player. However, Petrovic believes he already has what it takes to be an important player.

He said, as quoted by Football London:

“I know [about the Chelsea rumours] and have been following him. He’s having a good half-season, he’s in great scoring form. I read that he’s scored in his last seven matches in a row. He seems to have gained strong momentum for the Euros.

“He’s a forward who has everything a modern player needs. He’s tall, strong, fast and intelligent. I’ve watched some of his matches. lOf course he can play in the Premier League. Absolutely! He has great potential and he’s been successfully proving it in recent months.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sesko has been in fine form this year, and it shows he has a lot of potential.

However, he is probably not developed enough to lead the way for us, and we should not expect too much from him now.

There are other more experienced strikers to sign, especially in the Premier League, and we have to look at them.

