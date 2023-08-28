Has Fabio Vieira earned a starting spot when Arsenal face Man United?

Arsenal failed to beat Fulham, instead drawing 2-2. There are many things we learned from the draw, and one is that versus Manchester United, Kai Havertz ought to be benched, and Fabio Vieira should start in his place.
The Arsenal midfield of Havertz, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice has yet to click, and introducing someone else to play in place of the German could be what it needs.
Fabio Vieira was a bright spark after being introduced as Kai Havertz’s replacement just before the hour mark. His work rate was just what the Gunners needed after a lazy performance by Kai Havertz. The Portuguese playmaker was eager to get the ball and orchestrate an attacking play, showing his class against the Cottagers.
He won the penalty that Bukayo Saka scored to earn Arsenal the equaliser and make the game 1-1. Moments later, he set up Eddie Nketiah to score from a superb cross across the goal for Arsenal to lead 2-1 (a lead cancelled out by Palhinha’s late goal). Aside from his goal contributions, the 24-year-old completed 100% of his passes and won two duels and one take-on. He also made one clearance.
Vieira had a tough start to life at the Emirates, but he’s always been considered quality. Since pre-season, every moment he’s had on the pitch has shown some glimpse of brilliance. When Arsenal face Manchester United next Sunday, he ought to start ahead of Havertz. If not, Arteta needs to start someone else, not Kai Havertz.
Darren N
All players on the bench are miles better than Havertz. Its very clear if one is not a sycophant.
But one thing I have learned ability and performance alone does not make one start in Arteta’s team.
What does is a mystery.
When inventing something new there’s always a risk for breaking eggs. I doubt we will have an experimental approach against Man. United. I’m looking forward to the day Havertz is making your face red 😁
I just want to see the best team on the pitch according to what we have, certainly not having a pissing contest with the cult. If Havertz earn his place I will support him to oblivion.
No problem with that, but I can understand why you don’t want to have a contest with me or the cult. I respect your decision 😁
No Havertz starts!!!!!!!!!!!! No questions asked
Now we have one less scapegoat and lots of “fans” with eggs on their faces, love it. Some of us have never doubted his quality, but some players need more time to settle in. COYG
That moment when a player performs excellent and out of nowhere comes those who never doubted his quality.
I understand that you don’t understand what a scapegoat is.
Agreed some players need more time to settle in and that’s 100% ok…….THAT’S WHY THEY SHOULD START ON THE BENCH IF NO SETTLED IN…so they have time to settle.
I cannot believe that point is so difficult for some people to understand!
If you want to invent something new you risk breaking eggs. To get answers you have to try different solutions and I support it, especially early in the season.
Fabio Vieira had his best game for Arsenal on Saturday, really pleased that he has hit form but I would rather bring back Gabriel against Man Utd, switch White to RB, Partey to midfield with Rice replacing Havertz.
👍👍👍
Just 30 mins of good football and he’s earned a start? NO!!! He shouldn’t start. Keep coming from the bench and drop performances like that and then he’ll earn the right to not just start but hold down a first 11 spot.
ESR – should also get a chance coming off the bench
ESR getting 0 minutes still remains a mystery to me
No starting place for Viera against man U:
Raye
White/Gabriel/Saliba/Zinchenko
Partey/Odegaard/Rice
Saka/Jesus/Trossard
Nketiah.
Trossard. Odegaard. Saka.
Rice. Partey.
Zinchenko. Gabriel. Saliba. White.
Raya.
Subs –
Fabio,
Jesus,
Martinelli,
Tomiyasu,
Kiwior,
Jorginho,
Nelson,
Havertz,
Ramsdale.
Hell no, I suspect all experiment will come to an end on Sunday, unless the gaffer was born last night.
Surely the gaffer will return to basics as good sense prevail. A solid back four including White , Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, a midfield pivot with Partey and Rice marshalling the defensive midfield.
I don’t think Viera or Havertz has earned the right to start just get, both should be on the bench and coming on for last 30 minutes. Viera is in front of Havertz, though, based on performances so far. Would love to see ESR again, even as a sub, one of our own and very talented.
No! Fabio,Leo and Emile to come in and do the damage just like they did in the community shield.
So we start with off form players deliberately in the hope that the few minutes the on form players get is enough to get the victory.
Undeniably smart tactics!