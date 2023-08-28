Has Fabio Vieira earned a starting spot when Arsenal face Man United?

Arsenal failed to beat Fulham, instead drawing 2-2. There are many things we learned from the draw, and one is that versus Manchester United, Kai Havertz ought to be benched, and Fabio Vieira should start in his place.

The Arsenal midfield of Havertz, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice has yet to click, and introducing someone else to play in place of the German could be what it needs.

Fabio Vieira was a bright spark after being introduced as Kai Havertz’s replacement just before the hour mark. His work rate was just what the Gunners needed after a lazy performance by Kai Havertz. The Portuguese playmaker was eager to get the ball and orchestrate an attacking play, showing his class against the Cottagers.

He won the penalty that Bukayo Saka scored to earn Arsenal the equaliser and make the game 1-1. Moments later, he set up Eddie Nketiah to score from a superb cross across the goal for Arsenal to lead 2-1 (a lead cancelled out by Palhinha’s late goal). Aside from his goal contributions, the 24-year-old completed 100% of his passes and won two duels and one take-on. He also made one clearance.

Vieira had a tough start to life at the Emirates, but he’s always been considered quality. Since pre-season, every moment he’s had on the pitch has shown some glimpse of brilliance. When Arsenal face Manchester United next Sunday, he ought to start ahead of Havertz. If not, Arteta needs to start someone else, not Kai Havertz.

Darren N

