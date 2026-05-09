Has Football Rivalry Gone Too Far After Spurs Fan’s Cruel Stunt?

So, you know I have been writing that some of the banter towards Arsenal this season has grown spiteful?

Almost to confirm my feelings, there is a horrible story doing the rounds online.

The moment Budapest was confirmed as hosts for the Champions League Final, accommodation in the city was always going to cost over the odds this month.

As soon as it looked realistic that the Gunners could be in that final, prices for trains and flights to the Hungarian capital skyrocketed. Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 (agg) to reach the final.

Yet several Gooners found a way around the system by booking hotels months in advance with the option of cancelling if no longer needed. It meant rooms now being charged at over £1,000 only cost those supporters under £200.

One Arsenal fan wanted to share this good news on social media. Now, is it foolish to show strangers on the internet details such as a reservation number? Yes.

Yet, would it not be lovely to think we could live in a world where you could trust a stranger not to go to the lengths of cancelling the booking simply because he supports Spurs?

Worse, this moron has gloated over his actions because he lacks the awareness to realise how embarrassing his behaviour actually is.

Rivalry should never cross the line

Football rivalry is part of what makes the sport brilliant. The banter, the jokes, the winding each other up, it all comes with supporting your club passionately.

But there has to be a line.

Purposely trying to ruin somebody else’s once in a lifetime experience because your own team failed is not funny. It is bitter, childish, and honestly quite sad.

What makes this even stranger is that Tottenham fans have spent years insisting they are not obsessed with Arsenal, despite constantly proving otherwise.

Imagine dedicating your time to cancelling another supporter’s hotel booking instead of enjoying your own life. That is not rivalry, that is unhealthy.

The scary part is the person involved clearly thought people online would applaud him for it.

Instead, most neutral fans have looked at the situation and cringed.

Arsenal fans deserve to enjoy this moment

Arsenal supporters have waited almost two decades to see their club back in a Champions League Final.

For many fans, this trip represents huge sacrifices financially. Some will spend savings, take loans, or use holiday days they can barely afford just to witness history.

That is what football means to people.

So to deliberately interfere with that because of tribal hatred says far more about the individual involved than it does about football rivalry.

Thankfully, most supporters, including Spurs fans, are decent human beings who would never dream of doing something so pathetic.

The internet just unfortunately gives the loudest idiots the biggest platform.

Let Arsenal fans enjoy their moment. If your biggest achievement this season is cancelling a hotel room, then maybe it is time to reflect on your own club instead.

What do you think Gooners, has football banter online crossed the line in recent years?

Dan Smith

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