Has Gabriel Jesus silenced his critics after Forest performance?

Jesus responds to critics with a goal and assist

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad walked away victorious mid-week after an action packed game against Nottingham Forest. I personally had been worried before the game because we haven’t been able to beat Forest away since their return to the Premier League, but the squad were strong and although there were some hairy bits there at the end, we managed to walk away with all three important points.

A standout player for me was Gabriel Jesus, and after all the nonsense in the media about him not doing enough and producing enough, he came out and was probably our best player on the night, getting a goal for himself and assisting the winner from Saka.

The first half was a tricky one for Arsenal and Forest had set up very well defensively and we were finding it hard to make a breakthrough, but Jesus was getting closer and closer, and you could almost sense that a goal was coming.

Lately it looks like wee been working hard on set pieces and situations that we could exploit and Jesus, after a difficult first half, where he nearly scored several times, thought fast after the ball had got out for a throw and got in the perfect position, between two of the Forest defenders for Zinchenko to make a quick throw in. Jesus quickly turned and ran towards goal, taking a quick look up before firing the ball between Forest keeper Turner’s legs and into the right side of the net to make it 1-0.

Once he had scored the goal, the confidence started to ooze and you could see him relax and go for it a bit more and it didn’t take long for him to make impact on the game again when he made a run down the left, catching the Forest defenders out and passing the ball through to the run of Saka who buried the ball past Turner and into the net to make it 2-0.

Jesus has had a lot of criticism lately and I personally was starting to get a bit worried about how much he was producing, but it seems like after the warm weather training in Dubai, he looks like a new man and a rejuvenated striker. He looks to be at his best and when he is at his best and fit, he’s almost unstoppable.

We have a massive game coming up against Liverpool and it’s a chance for us to catch up with the league leaders and put our mark on the title race, if we want to win, Jesus will have to be at his best and if we could get the type of performance we did from him against Forest I really think we could walk away winners.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How impressed were you with Jesus’ performance against Forest?

Daisy Mae

