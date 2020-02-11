Has Gabriel Martinelli revealed the secret to his success at Arsenal?

Gabriel Martinelli reveals that his mum cooks all his meals after his parents moved to London to help him settle.

Gabriel Martinelli may have revealed the secret of his early success at Arsenal after he said that his mom has been cooking his meals for him in London.

The young Brazilian has been in fine form for the Gunners having moved to the Emirates only a few months ago.

At just 18, he is already the club’s second top scorer in only his first campaign as a top-flight professional.

He seems to be one of the first names on the team sheet at Arsenal this season and he is set to become one of the biggest Brazilian stars to have played in the Premier League.

Speaking to Marca via Sun Sport Martinelli admitted that it was difficult for him when he first moved to a new country to play for Arsenal but he feels much more at home now that he is close to his parents and his mum has been helpful with his meals.

He told Marca: “I had a very good childhood. My father placed me in Corinthians to play football at age six, since then I have not stopped.

“So I lived with my father and my mother and in the same courtyard my grandfather lived with my uncle. The change has been difficult.

“Moving to England is complicated but it is all for one purpose, which is the most important thing, to come to play for Arsenal.

“My parents live with me and are always by my side. My sisters stayed in Brazil. With food and stuff I have no problem because my mother cooks at home and it is easier for me.”

It goes to show that no matter how rich or famous you become, you just cannot beat mums cooking.