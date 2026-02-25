“Has he got the quality” Scholes reveals why Arsenal players would love Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres’ primary responsibility as a number nine is to score goals for Arsenal. The Swede earned his move to the Emirates after doing exactly that with impressive consistency at Sporting Club. His reputation as a clinical finisher played a key role in securing his transfer.

Arsenal continue to show faith in him. His recent performance against Tottenham is one of the reasons the club believes he can succeed in their system. After several underwhelming displays, Gyokeres responded by scoring twice in that match. It was widely regarded as one of his strongest performances in an Arsenal shirt.

Delivering More Than Goals

The Gunners will want him to maintain that level of consistency in front of goal. However, even when he does not score, his contribution often extends beyond finishing chances. The Swede is known for his relentless work rate and commitment during matches.

Mikel Arteta has frequently praised those qualities. His willingness to press defenders and disrupt opposition build-up play adds a valuable dimension to the team. By occupying defenders and applying pressure high up the pitch, he creates space for teammates and makes it difficult for opponents to contain Arsenal’s attacking threat.

Praise from Paul Scholes

Former midfielder Paul Scholes believes those attributes make him an appealing teammate. Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football, Scholes highlighted the striker’s effort and presence.

Scholes said, “I think you’d love to play with him, he works his b******s off, he occupies them [defenders].”

He added, “Has he got the quality of a [Ruud] Van Nistelrooy or an Andy Cole, these kind of people? Probably not, but you’re pleased for him yesterday.”

Scholes’ remarks acknowledge that while Gyokeres may not yet belong in the same bracket as those renowned finishers, his dedication and impact remain significant. If he can combine that tireless approach with greater consistency in front of goal, he could yet prove to be a major asset for Arsenal.