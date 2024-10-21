Has Jakub Kiwior sealed his fate with clumsy error in Arsenal defeat to Bournemouth?

Brutal Arteta call during the Bournemouth game means this player’s days at the club are numbered.

For the first time throughout this calendar year, Arsenal will be entering a new week off the back of an away loss in the league, this was made sure by the Cherries who sent us back home to North London with zero points on the board which might prove costly in the long run for our title aspirations this season.

This is especially the case after both Man City and Liverpool claimed narrow victories on Sunday to leave us 3 points and 4 points below them respectively. We would have loved for a better outcome to keep ourselves closer to the pair, but the fairly early sending off made it a difficult affair on the south coast.

That sending off prompted a change by Mikel Arteta, bringing on Jakub Kiwior in place of Raheem Sterling to cover for the dismissal of William Saliba, but lo and behold, it was the player brought in that made another clumsy mistake that led to Bournemouth’s second.

Even though he did fairly alright before that mistake and after, Arteta still decided to take the Polish International off for a more attacking minded player late in the second half, and that just tells me that the manager has made up his mind on the player. True, he might have taken him off because we needed more attacking threat, however given the fact that he came on as a substitute himself then you can’t help but think that he doesn’t fancy the former Spezia man anymore, which will spell bad news to the player’s time at the club.

I personally think that he’s already surplus to requirements when everyone’s fully fit so a move elsewhere as soon as possible should be in his consideration, especially after that brutal substitution on Saturday.

Do you think he’ll make it past the winter window at the club?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

