Has Jorginho now replaced Kai Havertz in Arsenal’s midfield set up?

When I look at Arsenal’s last three starting lineups, I can’t help but think Jorginho has just forced his way into Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven after being overlooked in the first few games of the season.

Jorginho had only played 180 minutes for Arsenal out of a possible 900 minutes he could have in the ten games he was available before the Manchester City fixture.

But that has changed dramatically in the last three games; out of 270 minutes, he has clocked 231 minutes.

The Italian international midfielder may have demonstrated to Mikel Arteta that he can rely on him. And Arteta might think, “If it’s working, why change it?”

In “big games” against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Sevilla, the ex-Chelsea star has started alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in midfield. His partnership with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard has injected dominance and balance into the Arsenal midfield.

Playing beside Jorginho means our summer record signing Declan Rice has been given the freedom to express himself with the ball at his feet, demonstrating his brilliant technical ability.

A midfield combination of Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice, which Arteta initially hinted was his favored midfield set, struggled. However, with Jorginho replacing Havertz on the line-up, Arteta may have found a winning midfield combo this season.

The Gunners return to action against Sheffield United in the English Premier League on Saturday, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Jorginho keeps his spot.

Daniel O

——————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…