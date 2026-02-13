Has Juventus ended Arsenal’s interest in their star man

Kenan Yildiz has remained on Arsenal’s radar for some time, with several other leading Premier League clubs also monitoring his progress. The Turkish youngster has produced outstanding performances in recent seasons, underlining why Juventus consider themselves fortunate to have secured such a gifted talent.

Previously released by Bayern Munich, who did not view him as ready to make the required impact, Yildiz has since developed into one of Juventus’ brightest stars. His continued excellence in both domestic and continental competitions has only strengthened his growing reputation across Europe.

Premier League Interest Intensifies

Arsenal’s admiration is well established, and the Gunners are understood to have added him to their shortlist ahead of the next transfer window. However, they are not alone in their pursuit. Liverpool and Manchester City have also been closely following his development. With the Premier League widely regarded as an attractive destination for elite players, Juventus are aware of the potential challenge posed by such interest.

The Bianconeri have therefore been proactive in seeking to secure Yildiz’s long-term future. Negotiations over an improved contract, designed to reflect his rapid progress and increased importance to the squad, had reportedly stalled at one stage. That uncertainty appeared to open a possible window of opportunity for interested clubs.

Contract Renewal Strengthens Juventus’ Position

However, per TalkSport, Juventus have now succeeded in finalising a new agreement with the player. The report suggests that this renewal represents a clear indication of Yildiz’s contentment in Turin, potentially complicating any immediate efforts from Arsenal to prise him away.

While contractual security does not automatically end transfer speculation, it significantly strengthens Juventus’ negotiating position. Arsenal’s interest is unlikely to disappear, yet persuading Yildiz to leave a club where he is valued and rewarded may now prove considerably more difficult.