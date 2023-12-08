Has Kai Havertz now been accepted as an Arsenal-quality signing?

Kai Havertz scores again

Kai Havertz is on a role, having taken a while to find his feet, he now looks comfortable and in the last few games has been extremely impressive for his new club. He has silenced a lot of his critics and has been putting in a decent shift for Arteta and his Arsenal teammates. Havertz was a shock signing for a lot of Arsenal fans and I personally didn’t understand why Arteta was so keen on bringing him in.

Havertz had a good career at Chelsea but for me he was never someone that really stood out for me, but as I look back, i find myself wondering why I hadn’t noticed his talent before.

Since coming back from his last international break of the year with Germany, where he himself scored against Turkey, Havertz looked in fine form and a little more confident. When he first joined Arsenal he looked a bit shaky and didn’t look like he was quickly finding his feet, but after Odegaard passed him the ball for the penalty against Bournemouth, he looks to have finally settled in and has been a great addition to Arteta’s squad and has quickly proved just why Arteta was so keen on signing him.

Scoring the winner against City I think really changed the tide, and since then he’s been one of our best players. Havertz himself is pretty versatile and at Chelsea played as a striker a lot, but at Arsenal he’s been in the midfield and for someone who can smell goals when he’s played up front. He’s taken the midfield role in his stride and has become a danger for our opposition.

On the weekend, he scored again, adding to the ever growing tally of goals in Arsenal colours, having scored 3 in his last 5 games, scoring a late winner against Brentford, scoring the opening goal in the 6-0 thrashing of RC Lens in The Champions League and a goal on the weekend to pull Arsenal back level, getting Arsenal back into the game that we ultimately ended up narrowly pinching the win after a very good performance from Luton Town.

Havertz has now quickly become a fan favourite and Arsenal fans have finally accepted him as an asset to the club. Coming from a rival Premier League club will always be hard but to transfer from another club in the same City will always be a bit more difficult to settle in, but I think the fans getting behind him made it easier for him to settle and the 60M we spent in the summer doesn’t seem as crazy anymore.

What’s your thoughts on Kai Havertz at Arsenal so far Gooners?

Daisy Mae

