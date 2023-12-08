Has Kai Havertz now been accepted as an Arsenal-quality signing?

Kai Havertz scores again
Kai Havertz is on a role, having taken a while to find his feet, he now looks comfortable and in the last few games has been extremely impressive for his new club. He has silenced a lot of his critics and has been putting in a decent shift for Arteta and his Arsenal teammates. Havertz was a shock signing for a lot of Arsenal fans and I personally didn’t understand why Arteta was so keen on bringing him in.
Havertz had a good career at Chelsea but for me he was never someone that really stood out for me, but as I look back, i find myself wondering why I hadn’t noticed his talent before.
Since coming back from his last international break of the year with Germany, where he himself scored against Turkey, Havertz looked in fine form and a little more confident. When he first joined Arsenal he looked a bit shaky and didn’t look like he was quickly finding his feet, but after Odegaard passed him the ball for the penalty against Bournemouth, he looks to have finally settled in and has been a great addition to Arteta’s squad and has quickly proved just why Arteta was so keen on signing him.
Scoring the winner against City I think really changed the tide, and since then he’s been one of our best players. Havertz himself is pretty versatile and at Chelsea played as a striker a lot, but at Arsenal he’s been in the midfield and for someone who can smell goals when he’s played up front. He’s taken the midfield role in his stride and has become a danger for our opposition.
On the weekend, he scored again, adding to the ever growing tally of goals in Arsenal colours, having scored 3 in his last 5 games, scoring a late winner against Brentford, scoring the opening goal in the 6-0 thrashing of RC Lens in The Champions League and a goal on the weekend to pull Arsenal back level, getting Arsenal back into the game that we ultimately ended up narrowly pinching the win after a very good performance from Luton Town.
Havertz has now quickly become a fan favourite and Arsenal fans have finally accepted him as an asset to the club. Coming from a rival Premier League club will always be hard but to transfer from another club in the same City will always be a bit more difficult to settle in, but I think the fans getting behind him made it easier for him to settle and the 60M we spent in the summer doesn’t seem as crazy anymore.
What’s your thoughts on Kai Havertz at Arsenal so far Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Havertz has always been a quality player but the main issues was is he suited for the EPL given he struggled at Chelsea for 3 years and is he gonna regain his confidence which was at an all time low. His huge 60m transfer fee and the fact that he came from Chelsea contributed to the intense scrutiny he has been subjected to. Had he come at 30m from a club abroad, fans would have left him alone like Vieira doesn’t get much flak.
Arteta bought him, Arteta will fix him, and I believe he can be a great signing. Arsenal is back again 🫶🎅
Sorry but no.
It takes more than scoring a few goals to convince me he is a good signing just yet.
Chris Kiwomya and Chris Wreh scored a few goals for Arsenal, and you would never call them good signings would you?
He is definitely on the right road though and I am sure he will get there.
The question really is where exactly is his best position?
We’ve said it many times…the guy became a star because he scored at will with Bayer Leverkusen….as a center forward or behind the forward….while playing in another position at Chelsea, he just disappeared, the same happened here, he now plays his role a little better, and it’s like we have an extra goktz when we attack… in contrast when we defend, it’s for crying, and a mobile bomb…With Luton just before we conceded the goal I noticed that he scored outside the area exactly, he was a little better than my grandmother. These players Mr. Arteta don’t score, digest it. Like a transfer Value, it always was, just confirming the rule of the scorer
I cannot understand whatever it is you are trying to say to us!
If he remains consistent, he’s good to go with his latest performance.
DAISY is now well known for contributing regular articles . But she is also well known for making factual errors that real fans OUGHT to know.
EXAMPLE:in this piece she says that “Havertz scored against City”, but that is factually wrong, as our only goal was scored by Martinelli.
I find it hard to take seriously any writer who keeps making basic factual errors about the team she or he is writing about.
Just my take,so I admire her enthusiasm to write, but not her propensity for errors of fact!
After all, such easy to check facts are better being checked and BEFORE being incorrectly written about.
On the substance of her piece, I DO NOT AGREE THAT Havertz is widely accepted as “a player of quality” At the very best, from his point of view, I would say the jury is still out.
But put more simply, I personally do NOT believe he is a player of top quality at all and would rather not have him here, but a better, more effective, more determined player instead. And on a far lower, more realistic wage too.
He started to produce goals, but I expect him to possess Zidane’s first touch and ball control skills because Arsenal spent £65m for an AM
He isn’t as good as Zinchenko and Odegaard in tight spaces, so we just rely on his physicality to make pre-assist, assist and goal
Xhaka wasn’t good in tight spaces as well, but he used other skills to succeed in the left-sided AM position
If Havertz keeps playing LB for Germany, I think he’ll improve his positioning skills
