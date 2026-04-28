Has Kai Havertz played his last game for  Arsenal this season?

Kai Havertz has suffered another injury, adding to ongoing concerns about his ability to remain consistently available during the season. The setback has arrived at a crucial stage of the campaign, with the Gunners competing across major competitions and relying heavily on squad depth.

Arsenal are aiming to finish strongly in both the Premier League and the Champions League, and Havertz is considered an important figure within Mikel Arteta’s system. When fit, the German has played a significant role and is trusted to interpret tactical demands effectively, often linking play and contributing in key phases of matches.

Injury Comes at Key Stage of Season

However, his fitness issues have been a recurring concern this term. While the club are confident he has not been ruled out for the remainder of the season, his latest injury has disrupted Arsenal’s plans during an important period of fixtures.

According to Metro Sports, the upcoming Atletico Madrid match has come too soon for him to feature. Despite this, there remains optimism that he will return before the end of the campaign, provided his recovery progresses as expected.

Arsenal are understood to be cautious about rushing him back into action. With several important matches still ahead, the priority will be ensuring he is fully fit rather than risking further setbacks through an early return.

International Implications and Recovery Plan

The situation is also being monitored with Germany in mind, as the national team would be keen for Havertz to be available for the 2026 World Cup in North America. Maintaining long-term fitness will therefore be a key focus for both club and country.

For Arsenal, the challenge is balancing short-term needs with long-term player welfare. While Havertz is an important option, they are unlikely to take unnecessary risks that could aggravate the injury.

As things stand, he is expected to miss a number of weeks but could still return before the end of the season. His availability in the final stages may yet prove significant, depending on how quickly he recovers and how Arsenal manage their remaining fixtures.