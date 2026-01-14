Has Kepa been promised to be Arsenal’s cup keeper?

Mikel Arteta was effectively asked during his press conference whether he had made any promises to Kepa Arrizabalaga about being the club’s “Cup Keeper” this season. The Arsenal manager avoided giving a direct answer, instead insisting that he does not see his squad in terms of a first or second team. Despite that response, it has long been expected that most of the players who started in the FA Cup on Sunday would not begin the Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea today.

Goalkeeper decisions and cup traditions

With all due respect to Portsmouth, a trip to Stamford Bridge was always going to be viewed as the tougher of the two cup ties. Arsenal’s strongest eleven would naturally include David Raya, but the situation ultimately depends on what Kepa was told during the summer. Against the opposition of Chelsea’s quality, fine margins often decide success or failure. One such detail could be a world-class save from Raya, something there are doubts about whether Kepa can replicate at the same level.

On loan at Bournemouth, the 31-year-old showed he was good enough to be a first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League. That made it surprising to many that he agreed to join Arsenal, knowing he would likely spend significant time on the bench. However, it has become common practice for clubs to allocate domestic cup matches to their number two goalkeeper. This approach helps them feel involved, which can be vital for maintaining morale across a long season.

Confidence, precedent, and selection dilemmas

Real Madrid previously operated a system where one goalkeeper played in Europe and another in La Liga, showing that such rotation is not unusual. While Arteta is not known as a sentimental figure, he may consider the bigger picture. If he ever needs to select Kepa in the league, confidence will be essential. That self-belief could be damaged if Kepa is denied the chance to face his former club.

Ironically, a former Arsenal captain lifted two FA Cups after Arsene Wenger started finals with his first choice goalkeeper on the bench. Wenger did not always follow that policy, though. It is believed Richard Wright left North London after one year because he felt a verbal agreement had been broken when he started earlier FA Cup rounds, but not the final. Originally content to wait for David Seaman to retire, Wright interpreted that decision as a lack of faith.

Given all factors, it feels likely that Kepa starts in the semi-finals.

The final, however, is far less certain.

Dan Smith