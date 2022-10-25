Has Kieran Tierney lost the trust of Mikel Arteta?

Kieran Tierney has started very few of Arsenal’s Premier League games this term, but for what reason?

The Scot has played the full 90 minutes just four times this term, twice in the Premier League and in both of our most recent Europa League games, but seemingly finds himself as our third-choice option at LB at present.

Previously he has been considered as one of the most consistent players in our side, and one of leaders within the group also, but for whatever reason, he now appears to have dropped to third choice at LB in the pecking order.

While Takehiro Tomiyasu impressed against Liverpool, he certainly doesn’t appear to be a long-term solution in the role, whereas Tierney is a proven performer who is appreciated strongly by many potential suitors.

His situation will no doubt bring attention from a number of big clubs, with Real Madrid amongst those to be linked with an interest previously, and it seems baffling to me as to why he is continually being overlooked at present.

I want to believe that his fitness is the issue, but his completed minutes in the EL are contrary to that.

His professional personality leads me to believe a fallout over the signing of Zinchenko is extremely unlikely also, which leads me to believe that Tierney’s style of play just isn’t what Mikel is looking for at present.

How or why that is, I simply have no answer for.

Why do you believe Tierney is being overlooked so regularly?

Patrick

