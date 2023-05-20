Has Kieran Tierney played his last game for Arsenal?

There have been lots of rumours about the possibility that Kieran Tierney would be sold this summer but without any reliable sources confirming that it was likely. and lately it seems that most of the rumours are saying he’s moving uo to Newcastle (much nearer his Scottish home).

It was not long ago the talented youngster was being tipped as a future Arsenal captain, and is much admired by Arsenal fans, but then Zinchenko arrived in the summer and displaced the Scotsman at left back.

And even when the Ukranian was unavailable, Arteta used Tomiyasu in his place, which was considered tactical

But right now, both Zinchenko and Tomiyasu are put for the rest of the season, so, with second place guaranteed, we all thought it was a shoo-in that Tierney would be playing today.

But we all got a big shock when Arteta announced his starting XI for tonight’s game at Nottingham, and incredibly we found out that he had decided to use Xhaka as left back. We all know Tierney is fit, as he was named on the bench (as he has been for quite some time) but he wasn’t given which would have been only his 7th start of the season.

On Twitter, the rumours about Tierney have increased drastically…

Newcastle are set to make a £30million bid to sign Kieran Tierney and an inside reporter claims the player is eager to make the move with limited game time at the Emirates. pic.twitter.com/rd6X5zKxQF — Futbol theatre (@FutbolTheatre) May 19, 2023

But there are still some links with Champions Man City….

[🚨🌖] Arsenal and #ManCity are working on a Joao Cancelo and Kieran Tierney swap deal this summer. [@stevek9KS1TV] — City Zone (@City_Zone_) May 18, 2023

Arteta did bring Tierney on for Xhaka in the the last 30 mins of tonights game, But it does seem certain to me he is going to be leaving Arsenal sooner rather than later.

What do you think?

