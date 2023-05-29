Has Kieran Tierney said his goodbye to Arsenal fans?

The future of Kieran Tierney at Arsenal remains uncertain, particularly since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko during the summer. The Scottish left-back was initially regarded as one of the best players in his position upon joining the club, and he performed admirably in the Premier League.

However, during the 2022/2023 season, Tierney even found himself benched in favour of Takehiro Tomiyasu, a player who typically occupies a different position. This decision indicates that Mikel Arteta may be seeking certain qualities from his left-back that Tierney may not possess, further fueling speculation about his potential departure from the club.

Newcastle United has reportedly shown interest in Tierney, with manager Eddie Howe said to be an avid admirer of the former Celtic player. Following Arsenal’s final game of the season, Tierney was seen spending time alone greeting the fans, as reported by Football London, which has led some to believe that it may have been his last home game at the Emirates Stadium before an important summer where he is expected to make a decision about his future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney has been one of our finest players and sadly, he is not getting enough playing minutes at the moment.

The defender will get the game time he needs at other clubs, but we need him to keep our best players for the purpose of squad depth.

