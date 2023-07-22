Has Kroenke finally proven he wants to win the Premier League with Arsenal?

Arsenal is finally the club that isn’t shy to splash the cash on players and it delights their fans.

For several years, the Gunners refused to spend money on important established players, with Arsene Wenger forced to develop players instead.

However, under Mikel Arteta, that has changed and the Gunners have spent significantly in the last two transfer windows.

Stan Kroenke owns other sports clubs in the United States and was criticised for not giving Arsenal the funds his other teams get, which make it easier for them to achieve success.

That is no longer the case and Gunners CEO Vinai Venkatesham says he has proven he loves the club and wants to win the Premier League after their spending this summer.

He said via the Daily Mail:

‘We were delighted to get them right at the start of the window so we have them here with us on tour in the US. It was a heavy significant investment and that investment really shows the ambition of our ownership group.

‘They have had an enormous success with their franchises in the US in recent years, winning the Super Bowl, Stanley Cup and the NBA Championship. They have really supported us this window, so we will be ready for the fight this season.’

It is hard to argue that Kroenke does not love Arsenal when one considers how much he has invested in the club recently.

As we have earned a return to the Champions League, we need him to keep supporting the manager with newer investments.

