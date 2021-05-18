Has Lacazette earned a new Arsenal contract?

Lacazette deserves a contract extension! (opinion)

As summer is fast approaching – although the weather in England is saying different – so is the transfer window and all the sagas that it brings with it.

So here I go speaking about one of our key players this season, Alexandre Lacazette.

His contract is ending next summer and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will extend or let him go.

I would love for him to stay but then I would not want it to be the same situation as Aubameyang, where he signed an extension, and I know it is fair to say our captain hasn’t had the best of seasons what with everything going on, but he hasn’t lived up to the player that we know he can be.

But as Covid restrictions seem to be lifting, fans seem to be allowed to be coming back, a transfer plan is seemingly in place for the club, and with the future looking brighter, well lets put it this way it can’t be any worse than the appalling season we have just had now can it. Well of course, it can, relegation can happen, but there is no way this team will let that happen no matter how much they struggle.

So it is with huge hope that myself, and I am sure a lot of fans and Aubameyang himself, hope that next season for individual players and for the team itself, will be a much more successful season on all fronts.

I personally would like to see Lacazette be given a contract extension though, if of course he wants one, more often than not he has seen us through games this season, and if he wasn’t injured and had returned fully for the Europa League semi-finals, who knows what the outcome would have been.

He is not perfect, no one is, but if Lacazette is told he can leave and the likes of Nketiah can stay then it really would not be fair.

Lacazette deserves a contract extension for his passion, love and performances he has put in this season, he is experienced and has a good relationship with senior and younger players on and off the pitch, but as always, Arsenal very rarely make the best decisions for the sake of the club now, do they.

Well we can always hope and see what happens come summertime can’t we!

Shenel Osman