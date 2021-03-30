Has Maitland Niles done enough on loan to get into Arsenal’s midfield?

Has Maitland Niles Proved He Can Play In Our Midfield? By Dan
Maitland Niles has defended his loan move to West Brom although he might be trying to convince himself it’s been better than it has been?
It seem 2 of the three objectives have failed, the Baggies are going to get relegated and he’s not going to go to the Euros, unless there are serious amount of injuries.
The third – breaking into Arsenal’s midfield? That remains to be seen.
Since his move in January, Big Sam has played him in every Prem fixture possible.
While he hasn’t played poorly, he hasn’t done enough to be picked ahead of a Xhaka or Thomas Partey, but maybe could be an option when Ceballos’s loan ends and/or Elneny leaves?
Yet if it was a case of proving you are better than Elneny, you could have done that in training. The fact is three managers at Arsenal have now only rated the academy graduate good enough to be a rookie full back. Southgate equally only selected him for England as a left back. Southampton wanted to loan him but equally as a wing back.
So that’s 5 coaches who don’t view the player as the ‘midfielder’ he sees himself as.
Big Sam has played him in his chosen position, but he’s hardly going to be teaching tactics that are in line with Mikel Arteta’s ethos?
The local Birmingham media suggest that getting relegated but playing every week is better than being a squad player at a mid-table club.
Yet at the Emirates he’s already played in a Europa League Final, an FA Cup Final and got International recognition. He might even miss out on another Final this season.
So there were positives if Maitland Niles had embraced being an understudy to Tierney and Bellerin. Both of their injury records suggest he would have got minutes, just not in his favoured role.
A top sportsperson should back their own ability, and in a sense it’s admirable that Is why Niles has done. At the same time you need to listen to those around you.
His best scenario is that he jumps up the midfield pecking order, but he would still be on our bench and still seen as someone who can do a job at full back.
Or has he put himself in the shop window?
It’s believed Arteta spoke up for the player last summer and talked the Gunners out of accepting a 20 million bid from Wolves. Unless the Spaniard plans to use him in midfield (at the very least third choice) then it might be hard for Arsenal to turn down a similar offer.
Has Maitland Niles done enough on loan to get into our midfield?
Never seen him play in West Brom’s midfield. But I think the abilities to be Partey’s competitor, because of his athleticism, skills and speed
Unfortunately he’s got many competitors for the right DM role, such as Willock, Guendouzi, Azeez, Torreira and Chambers
*I think he has the abilities
Personally would have kept him here and shipped Ceballos back to Madrid that’s money saved and maybe putting him the shop window for next seasons transfer window ,I mean he could not have been as bad as Ceballos as been this season .
Personally I think we should never take cebellos next season. Guendozi is set to be sold. Toreira should be sold. This leaves space in the middle for AMN. We don’t needs to spend unnecessarily so let him be 3rd or 4th choice CM and spend there money where needed.
He also fills the homegrown and British quotas
No.
Not so prior to loan, and nothing to prove different since.
GAI you say;
“I think the abilities to be Partey’s competitor, because of his athleticism, skills and speed” ??
“Competitor to Partey” ????
I know Thomas has not yet set the world alight at our place (wait for next year we hope), but come on AMN a “competitor” for Partey’s shirt – fantasy time.
Did you actually mean “Competitor” or AMN somehow figuring WITH Thomas ?
That type of decision would definitely get Mikel sacked, and have us a dozen points behind by Christmas.
Let’s look at the FACTS.
It’s been SIX YEARS since AMN was loaned to Ipswich Town, with a view to coming back and being integrated to our first team.
We’ve had THREE (permanent) first team managers during that period.
Where are we that six years on ?
AMN is on loan at WBA !
Not for progressing his game (at 23 years of age his “game” is in place), but in the shop window, surely anyone can actually fathom that.
What Is this smoke and mirrors surrounding this player ?
I can only think sentimentality, or his lovely smile.
Some of the descriptions I read of him would make him the first name down on the team sheet every week – but 3 managers have not rated him sufficiently to use him to any great degree.
Some of the attributes granted to him by the cult of M-N, in my view (and in reality) he actually DOESN’T posses.
Rather like a golfer with a hole in one, M-N cannot live of a couple of games in a successful F.A. cup run for the rest of his career – in fact a couple of games of a standard that I would expect of any player stepping in when required to the first team – after all this is THE ARSENAL !
As with a few members of our current first team squad, it would benefit both the player and the club if they now moved on – on the proviso a suitable upgrade (quality wise) was brought in as a replacement.
Why do I bang on about this ?
Frustration.
For far too long now, we have invested too much time into players who are simply not up to it and remain on the fringes.
Players who would be very fortunate to make any top 6 side at any given point in time.
We have to step FORWARD not keep making costly regressive decisions, that leave us wading through treacle at best.
Someone please tell me – how does re-introducing AMN into our first team take us forward, particularly in a transitional phase which seems to be going on forever anyway ?
Answers from those who have actually watched this guys performances including Ipswich Town loan to WBA loan i.e. not just taken in by the cup winning appearances and the unfounded hyperbole.
All of the above is written with the complete understanding we are all entitled to an opinion and respect for that right.
Niles had a great season at Ipswich playing left back no mean feat for a predominantly right footer. Then had an excellent season under Emery as Bellerins replacement as Arsenal made 5th in the league and made the EL final. Ok he had a poor final game but at 21 had a great future as a RB or WB. But his insistence on playing midfield has is putting his future at risk.
Because he wants to leave if some club offers 20 mill I’d take the money and run but in the covid ravaged climate 12-15 might now be the range.
Even then I’d be taking the cash.