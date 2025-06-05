Has Manchester City made it easier for Arsenal to sign England star?

Arsenal and Manchester City have both shown interest in Morgan Gibbs-White during this season, but it now appears that City may have cleared the path for Arsenal to secure the talented midfielder.

Following a season that fell short of expectations, Manchester City have responded swiftly by securing several key signings to bolster its squad. As a result of their activity in the market, their focus seems to have shifted away from Gibbs-White, a development that could work in Arsenal’s favour.

Arsenal Given Encouragement in Midfield Pursuit

Gibbs-White remains a crucial figure for Nottingham Forest, having played a central role in their qualification for European competition after a consistently impressive season in the league. Forest is understandably keen to retain their top players, but it is often difficult for clubs of their stature to resist serious offers from elite sides, particularly when substantial financial incentives are involved.

Arsenal are expected to make additions across several positions this summer, with midfield being a clear area of focus. The Gunners’ pursuit of Gibbs-White has now received a significant boost, with Manchester City turning their attention elsewhere.

City’s Transfers Shift Market Dynamics

According to Football Insider, City have decided to prioritise the signing of Tijjani Reijnders, who has been a standout performer for AC Milan. The Dutch international is viewed as an ideal fit for City’s midfield and is expected to make a strong impact in the Premier League. In addition to Reijnders, City are also close to finalising a deal for Rayan Cherki, further indicating that their interest in Gibbs-White has cooled.

This development leaves Arsenal in a more favourable position to pursue the Nottingham Forest star. Gibbs-White is widely regarded as a player of high technical quality and tactical intelligence, attributes that would significantly strengthen Arsenal’s midfield options.

Should a deal be completed, Arsenal would be securing a player with proven Premier League pedigree and considerable potential to grow within Mikel Arteta’s system. The opportunity now exists to act decisively and bring a highly talented English midfielder to the Emirates.

