Has Martin Odegaard reached the peak of his career?

Martin Odegaard is the primary creative force in Arsenal’s midfield, and he is expected to lead the team in both assists and chances created.

The Norwegian secured a permanent move to the Emirates after convincing the club that he had the potential to develop into a key player. Since then, he has been tasked with consistently improving his overall contributions, particularly in terms of goals and assists, as each season progresses.

Having been part of the squad since 2021—initially joining on loan from Real Madrid—Odegaard is well accustomed to the demands and expectations at the club. His experience within the team and familiarity with the league should, in theory, allow him to continue performing at a high level.

Over the past two seasons, Odegaard has been instrumental in Arsenal’s push for the Premier League title. During the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 campaigns combined, he scored 23 goals and provided 17 assists, proving to be a vital contributor to the team’s attacking play. His impact during this period was crucial as Arsenal attempted to end their long wait for a league title.

However, an important question now arises: can he replicate that level of performance in the seasons ahead?

So far this term, Odegaard has struggled to match his previous output. In 21 league appearances, he has registered just two goals and four assists. This represents a notable decline, though it can be partially attributed to the injury setback he suffered earlier in the season. Nevertheless, his reduced influence raises concerns over whether he can still deliver at the highest level on a consistent basis.

As Arsenal’s main creative presence in midfield, Odegaard carries significant responsibility in dictating play and unlocking opposition defences. If his performances continue to decline, the club may need to consider whether he remains the right player to lead their midfield or if they should look for a successor who can provide a greater attacking return.

Arsenal must carefully assess whether Odegaard is merely experiencing a temporary dip in form or if he has already peaked. This decision could be crucial in shaping their long-term midfield strategy and ambitions for future success.

________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…