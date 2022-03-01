Martin Odegaard has comfortably nailed himself down as Arsenal’s first choice in behind the striker, and he really can be a joy to watch.
The Norwegian joined the club from Real Madrid in the summer, having impressed during an initial loan spell in the six months prior to that, and has come on leaps and bounds as the season has run on.
While manager Mikel Arteta did opt to switch up the formation once again in order to accommodate him in behind Alexandre Lacazette, the move did bring an immediate upturn in our fortunes, and quickly saw us reap the benefits of his ability.
Odegaard now appears to be playing with freedom, and is proving to be our main outlet when switching from defence into attack, with his ball-carrying, dribbling and hold-up play key in allowing us to switch from defence into attack.
As you will see below, he isn’t one who is lacking confidence any longer, and isn’t one who can easily be dispossessed or put under pressure easily, and I don’t believe his improvements this season are spoken of enough.
Do you agree that Odegaard is now an important part of our gameplay? Is his role in our side underrated?
Patrick
Maybe with pundits but not on this site, there are a ton of comments here giving him praise on match day and rightfully so.
Yes most fans badly underated him all season. Only now we are closing in on 4th place have fans suddenly found their ‘love’ for Odegaard. Similarly if we make top 4 millions of Arsenal fans will suddenly realize how they ‘knew all along’ Arteta was the right man for the job. 90/90 hindsight comes to mind 🙂
No he is not underrated and in my opinion will be favourite to get the captains armband over Tierney.
Odegaard is one of our most hardworking high presser and he usually initiates it. He is also one of the few attackers at Arsenal who can make incisive diagonal passes and frequent take-ons to the left side of the field
His work rate is great for the team, but I wish he could control the tempo as Cazorla did from the deep midfield area. Hopefully Hutchinson or Patino can give him a strong competition next season
First of all,I need to say that I always had high hopes for MÓ and he hasn’t disappointed me.i remember last season when you could see that he had turned a corner,he 3/4 where he played well and even scored but as luck would have it,he got injured in international duties, after that he was playing catch up. Some people point out to his lack of goals and assists but MÓ is often the pass before the assist, having said that if he could add fee goals to his game that’d be great.the reason I like him is that he reminds me of old school playmakers/number 10,dictating the tempo,either starting attacks/counter attacks or when needed,keeping the ball to ease the pressure on the team,lastly,his passing range and off the ball work rate and pressing is not bad,he must be of our players that constantly cover the most ground.
Not at all, getting better and better. He’s made for success like most Norwegians 😉
Love this Kid he has all the tools to be captain of this team at such a young age speaks volumes… I remember a young gun called Cesc Fabregas who he reminds me of alot, even the way he runs and moves with the ball.
Cesc was better imo at this age but Martin has only really been here a year in the league and will get better each game. He creates alot too, in tight spaces he cab get out of and pick a good pass.
We need a out and out goal scorer to compliment these young guns even more as Eddie/Lacas 3goals between them show we create alot, finishing is the problem.
I rate him highly
When fans were saying he would be a waste of money and saying the manager was wasting another huge sum.
I remember those of us who actually watched him play in the La Liga refused to judge him by his 6 months with us.
I made a comment that he never had a steady club to call home and I was happy he would be getting that with us.
Now I’m so glad he’s proving others wrong and making us who backed him highly confident and proud too.
He even said he has never enjoyed playing football this much until now.
Believe me the best from him is yet to come from him
While he has improved over the last month or two I still have my reservations.
his footballing side of things was never in question,great eye for a pass and does link up well but it’s his lack of pace that worry’s me ,he gets away with it against the smaller sides but I’ve not yet seen him dominant against the bigger sides , with him and Xhaka behind our middle of the park will continue to be lightweight IMO .
I feel we could have got better and my opinion as not changed .
But I suppose he fits the way Arteta as moulded this team .
Martin Odegaard can either be a perfect 8 as he is now or s perfect 10 interchangeably with Smith Rowe.