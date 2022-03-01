Martin Odegaard has comfortably nailed himself down as Arsenal’s first choice in behind the striker, and he really can be a joy to watch.

The Norwegian joined the club from Real Madrid in the summer, having impressed during an initial loan spell in the six months prior to that, and has come on leaps and bounds as the season has run on.

While manager Mikel Arteta did opt to switch up the formation once again in order to accommodate him in behind Alexandre Lacazette, the move did bring an immediate upturn in our fortunes, and quickly saw us reap the benefits of his ability.

Odegaard now appears to be playing with freedom, and is proving to be our main outlet when switching from defence into attack, with his ball-carrying, dribbling and hold-up play key in allowing us to switch from defence into attack.

As you will see below, he isn’t one who is lacking confidence any longer, and isn’t one who can easily be dispossessed or put under pressure easily, and I don’t believe his improvements this season are spoken of enough.

Do you agree that Odegaard is now an important part of our gameplay? Is his role in our side underrated?

Patrick

