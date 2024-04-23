Has Martin Odegaard’s record proven he was Arteta’s best buy ever

In Arsenal’s weekend victory over Wolves, skipper Martin Odegaard achieved another milestone as a Gunner.
Arsenal went to the Molineux Stadium knowing that only a win would put their title aspirations back on track.
Fortunately, that’s exactly what they got, defeating the Wolves 2-0. Leandro Trossard scored late in the first half to break the deadlock, and Odegaard scored late in the game for a comfortable victory.
Odegaard’s goal on Saturday night marked his 50th goal contribution in the league while wearing an Arsenal shirt. He now has 31 goals and 19 assists in 117 appearances. During this time, he has guided Arsenal to 75 wins, 25 losses, and 17 draws.
Since signing on a permanent basis in the summer of 2021, following a six-month loan spell, the Norwegian has established himself as a cog in Mikel Arteta’s project. His inventiveness, vision, and technical ability have made him a constant threat to opposing defences, and his leadership skills, as the captain, have been critical in steering the club through difficult times.
Reaching 50 goals demonstrates how capable a playmaker Arsenal has in him.
With five games to go as the Gunners pursuit of the 2023–24 Premier League title, Martin Odegaard’s contribution will undoubtedly remain essential in their hunt for silverware.
Sam P
Yes, I would go for Martin as MA s best buy. So far!!
Still early days in MAs stay here though.
A fine player without a doubt, and let’s not forget he is showing himself to be a capable captain as well.
Whether he is the “best” buy from Arteta, is too difficult and too early to say. If you ask 10 people you will likely get different answers.
The fact that Odegaard has improved us immensely is enough for me personally and what I care about, I don’t care so much for who is the “best.”
He has been integral to how we play
His front line press sets the tone on how we play on many occasions
Yes one of his best buys and may he lead us on to glory pastures soon.
Onwards and upwards
not just Arteta, but Arsenal best buy and value for money in a decade (maybe no longer)
and keeps getting better
added leading the high-press to his game this year
seems to have endless energy, desire and determination
leads from the front, leads by example
and goals too
correction (maybe longer)
Who is considered the best buy is largely irrelevant as we enter the final straight of a hugely tiring marathon.What really matters is having the grit and determination to maintain the high standards which have got us into contention for a few weeks more.Odegaard who has had an excellent season looked tired to me against Wolves and he and Rice must have fresh legs to support them in the battles to come.Time for Partey and ESR to start.They may run out of steam due to their lack of game time but if they can give it their all for say 60 minutes they could provide the energy which we will need to overcome the enemy.
OT but Timber scored a cracker with the U21. I really think he has all the attributes to be top DM….powerful, can use both feet, vision, pace and aggression. Pair him with Rice and that’s a recipe for success and he can cover for LB, just need to sign another LB
Cozier Duberry and Nwaneri really deserve more game time in the first team.
I’d say probably Rice is and will be a better signing but no doubt Ode is great. Saliba trumps both of them though in terms of Arsenal signings.