Has Martin Odegaard’s record proven he was Arteta’s best buy ever

In Arsenal’s weekend victory over Wolves, skipper Martin Odegaard achieved another milestone as a Gunner.

Arsenal went to the Molineux Stadium knowing that only a win would put their title aspirations back on track.

Fortunately, that’s exactly what they got, defeating the Wolves 2-0. Leandro Trossard scored late in the first half to break the deadlock, and Odegaard scored late in the game for a comfortable victory.

Odegaard’s goal on Saturday night marked his 50th goal contribution in the league while wearing an Arsenal shirt. He now has 31 goals and 19 assists in 117 appearances. During this time, he has guided Arsenal to 75 wins, 25 losses, and 17 draws.

Since signing on a permanent basis in the summer of 2021, following a six-month loan spell, the Norwegian has established himself as a cog in Mikel Arteta’s project. His inventiveness, vision, and technical ability have made him a constant threat to opposing defences, and his leadership skills, as the captain, have been critical in steering the club through difficult times.

Reaching 50 goals demonstrates how capable a playmaker Arsenal has in him.

With five games to go as the Gunners pursuit of the 2023–24 Premier League title, Martin Odegaard’s contribution will undoubtedly remain essential in their hunt for silverware.

