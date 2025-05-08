Has Martin Zubimendi said goodbye to Real Sociedad ahead Arsenal transfer?

Arsenal fans are already thinking about the next transfer window after another season without silverware. One name that continues to be linked with the club is Martin Zubimendi, a player many believe could elevate the current midfield.

Arsenal’s Interest in Zubimendi Grows

The Gunners have had a long-standing interest in the Real Sociedad star, and his decision to stay in La Liga last summer came as a disappointment. While he was also close to joining Liverpool, Zubimendi opted to remain with his current club for one more campaign.

His performances in La Liga have continued to impress, and he remains a key figure for Real Sociedad. Arsenal see him as a potential long-term replacement for Jorginho, whose future at the Emirates is also under discussion. According to Marca, Zubimendi could be edging closer to a departure, and his latest comments hint that he may be preparing to say goodbye.

Zubimendi Hints at a Summer Exit

Marca quotes the midfielder as saying, “We get used to so many good things happening to me, but sometimes you have to slow down, look back, and realise everything you’re experiencing and everything you’ve achieved. Luckily, I’ve had the chance to experience many good things with Real Sociedad, many dreams come true, Europa League, Champions League, a title, I couldn’t ask for more.”

This reflective statement has raised eyebrows among fans and pundits alike, suggesting that the midfielder is open to a new challenge. Arsenal are reported to be ahead of other suitors, including Real Madrid, and the club is hopeful of securing his signature before the start of the new season.

Zubimendi is seen as the type of intelligent and technically gifted player who would thrive under Mikel Arteta. His experience in European competitions and consistent form in Spain make him an attractive option for a team looking to compete on multiple fronts next term.

If the move goes ahead, it could represent a key step in Arsenal’s efforts to reshape their midfield and finally end their wait for a major trophy.

