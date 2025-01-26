Has Martin Zubimendi snubbed a move to Arsenal again?

Reports from recent weeks have suggested that Arsenal have been in discussions to sign Martin Zubimendi during the current transfer window, though the move is expected to take place in the summer. This development has raised eyebrows among fans for several reasons, primarily due to the team’s more pressing need for a striker. Arsenal supporters have long voiced concerns about the lack of a top-quality forward, making the focus on a midfield addition somewhat puzzling.

Arsenal do not appear to be struggling with a lack of depth in midfield, which further amplifies questions over the timing of the pursuit. Addressing immediate needs would seem a more logical course of action than prioritising a summer transfer. While Zubimendi is undoubtedly a talented player, his arrival now feels unnecessary given Arsenal’s current requirements.

Complicating matters further are reports that Zubimendi is keen to remain loyal to Real Sociedad for the time being. According to Football Insider, Arsenal could potentially bring the midfielder to the Emirates immediately, but he has reportedly turned down the club’s approach once again. The player’s commitment to his current team echoes his previous reluctance to leave, as he was also close to a move to Liverpool during the summer but chose to stay in Spain.

Additionally, Arsenal had considered signing Zubimendi alongside Mikel Merino, another Real Sociedad midfielder. However, Zubimendi’s apparent desire to continue building his legacy at Real Sociedad seems to have prevailed, with the player rejecting the Gunners’ advances yet again.

While Zubimendi would undoubtedly bring quality to Arsenal’s squad, his signing feels misaligned with the club’s immediate priorities. With the need for a striker still glaringly obvious, it seems unwise to focus energy on securing a midfielder for the future when more urgent issues remain unresolved. Arsenal’s resources would arguably be better spent addressing their current vulnerabilities to maintain competitiveness in their ongoing campaigns.