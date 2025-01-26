Has Martin Zubimendi snubbed a move to Arsenal again?

Reports from recent weeks have suggested that Arsenal have been in discussions to sign Martin Zubimendi during the current transfer window, though the move is expected to take place in the summer. This development has raised eyebrows among fans for several reasons, primarily due to the team’s more pressing need for a striker. Arsenal supporters have long voiced concerns about the lack of a top-quality forward, making the focus on a midfield addition somewhat puzzling.
Arsenal do not appear to be struggling with a lack of depth in midfield, which further amplifies questions over the timing of the pursuit. Addressing immediate needs would seem a more logical course of action than prioritising a summer transfer. While Zubimendi is undoubtedly a talented player, his arrival now feels unnecessary given Arsenal’s current requirements.
Complicating matters further are reports that Zubimendi is keen to remain loyal to Real Sociedad for the time being. According to Football Insider, Arsenal could potentially bring the midfielder to the Emirates immediately, but he has reportedly turned down the club’s approach once again. The player’s commitment to his current team echoes his previous reluctance to leave, as he was also close to a move to Liverpool during the summer but chose to stay in Spain.
Additionally, Arsenal had considered signing Zubimendi alongside Mikel Merino, another Real Sociedad midfielder. However, Zubimendi’s apparent desire to continue building his legacy at Real Sociedad seems to have prevailed, with the player rejecting the Gunners’ advances yet again.
While Zubimendi would undoubtedly bring quality to Arsenal’s squad, his signing feels misaligned with the club’s immediate priorities. With the need for a striker still glaringly obvious, it seems unwise to focus energy on securing a midfielder for the future when more urgent issues remain unresolved. Arsenal’s resources would arguably be better spent addressing their current vulnerabilities to maintain competitiveness in their ongoing campaigns.
Funnily enough, Edu wanted to sign a striker in the summer. Zubimendi is an Arteta choice for midfield.
Interesting, which reliable source do you have?
They don’t know you.
If we keep Partey which we ought to do, we don’t need Zubemendi.We need pace and drive in the form of a box to box operator, and Beleba of Brighton is the best exponent I have seen this season.
Zubimendi is a potential replacement for midfielders out of contract next summer. I doubt they are planning to sign him in January.
This article say nothing new. The deal was alaways for the summer. He has not turned us down.
If we manage to sign him then it was smart for Arsenal to get the ball rolling early and future proofing the DM
Because of Arsenal’s reported interest in Zubimendi, I have developed the desire to watch virtually every single Real Sociedad’s games including their 3 – 0 loss earlier today.
Honestly I don’t seem to see anything spectacular about the player. Which makes me wonder why the dogged pursuit of the player by our club.
He looks to me, based on his seeming reluctance to leave Spain, that he would another homesick crybaby like late Antonio Reyes and Fran Merida.
I don’t know why Arsenal would not raid the PL’s midtablev teams for their elite players.
But of course the coaches always know better, I hope
Collectively we’re all starting to not care. Is he worth all this hassle? Guy better be the next Rodri.