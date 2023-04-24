Has Martinelli been Arsenal’s Player of the season so far?

Arsenal may not be the favourites in the Premier League title fight any more, but nothing has been determined. They still have a chance to conclude the season with the title in their trophy cabinet if they win all of their remaining games, but they must first regroup and find their winning formula after drawing their last three league games.

Anyway, assume everything goes smoothly and Arsenal wins the league; Of the brilliant Arsenal stars, which Arsenal player would you rave about and say his performance delivered Arteta the League title?

Some would pick Bukayo Saka, others Martin Odegaard, and yet others Ramsdale (given his Anfield masterpiece). But I’m sure some would rave about Gabriel Martinelli’s revolutionary season. For Gabriel Martinelli supporters, this is proof of how valuable the Brazilian has been to Arsenal’s project. Many people weren’t keen to hear Arteta’s comments following the disappointing 3-3 draw against Southampton on Friday night. If you’re one of them, you may have missed an important thing the Arsenal manager had to say about Martinelli.

Arteta singled out the 21-year-old as the team’s steady performer, claiming via Arsenal.com, “You’re not in the position we’re in if you don’t have players performing individually consistently throughout the season. He’s [Martinelli] been one of them.”

Gabriel Martinelli has really stepped up this season, and he’s now living up to his full potential. He’s definitely improved his game; he’s not only taking on players with his fantastic dribbling skills and cleverness, but he’s also building a name for himself with impressive stats. His statistics truly make him stand out; in 32 league games, he has 15 goals and 5 assists. For a winger, these starts are mind-boggling. Although Bukayo Saka has gotten all of the attention, Martinelli has been just as good as the Englishman if notbetter.

They’re on the same wavelength.

