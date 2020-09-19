Has Martinez’s decision been justified as he earns Argentina recall?

Emiliano Martinez has just left Arsenal because he wanted to be at a team that would hand him the number one spot and regular football.

This is because he wanted a return to the Argentina national team and he may have made the right choice, after earning a recall to the national team.

He has been called up for Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Bolivia next month, as reported by the Mail.

This was his first callup since November last year and a reward for his outstanding form for Arsenal.

He spent 10 years at Arsenal and he only got his chance to play consistently for the first team in June, after an injury to Bernd Leno.

He grabbed his chance with both hands and impressed between the sticks for the Gunners.

They were keen to keep hold of him beyond this season, but he would only stay if was made the club’s first choice.

This has now been one of the best weeks of his life. Firstly, he earned a £20m move to Aston Villa and he has now received a national team call up.

Arsenal has already lined up a replacement for him with the Gunners expected to complete the signing of Iceland international, Runar Alex Runarsson from Dijon soon.