Has Mikel Arteta been a victim of his own success at Arsenal?

Former Gunner turned pundit Paul Dickov believes Mikel Arteta is a victim of his own success at Arsenal, as he does not appear to be receiving the appreciation he deserves for the work he has done at the club.

Arteta has not won a major trophy for Arsenal since lifting the FA Cup in 2020, but the former midfielder has completely transformed the team since taking over. Under his guidance, the Gunners have grown into one of the most consistent sides in England and Europe, and they now regularly compete for major honours.

Despite the progress, there is increasing pressure on Arteta to deliver silverware. The recent success of Arne Slot, who won the Premier League title in his first season in charge of Liverpool, has only intensified that pressure.

Arteta’s progress often goes unnoticed

Arteta has led Arsenal to three consecutive second-place finishes in the Premier League and took the club to the semifinals of both the Champions League and the Carabao Cup last season. These are major achievements for a side that was struggling to even qualify for Europe before his arrival.

However, many fans and pundits now feel that anything less than a trophy in his sixth full season at the helm will not be acceptable. There are even growing calls for the club to consider a change in management if tangible success does not arrive soon.

Despite this, Arteta continues to work hard and is determined to bring trophies back to the Emirates. He has instilled a winning mentality within the squad and has built a young, dynamic team that is capable of competing with the very best.

Dickov defends Arsenal boss

Former Arsenal man Dickov believes the criticism of Arteta is harsh and feels that the Spaniard is being judged unfairly. Speaking to Goal.com, he said:

“I think Mikel has been the victim of his own success. If you look at where the club were when he took over, with the amount of players, it is virtually a brand new team. The biggest thing is, he has changed the mentality of the club as well. I know they have not won anything, but they are up there competing. They were nowhere near when Mikel took over.”

Although finishing second is not the ultimate goal at a club like Arsenal, Arteta’s impact has been significant. Now, the challenge is to convert that progress into trophies.

