Has Mikel Arteta changed his mindset after Tierney decision?

You could argue that Kieran Tierney’s inclusion on Saturday highlighted just how much Wednesday night’s fixture is the priority.

The 27-year-old is not starting his first Premiership match in nearly two years if Arsenal were still in the title race. Yet, this reflects a change in Mikel Arteta’s policy, and I hope it is not a one-off.

I believe our manager’s biggest weakness has been his man management. He has been allowed to believe by his employers that it is standard practice for a manager to wash his hands of talent the moment they no longer align with his philosophy. The job specification should have explicitly stated that part of his responsibility is to maximise the potential of the resources available to him, rather than simply giving up on them.

Ozil, Aubameyang, and Sokratis were all paid to sit at home before having their contracts terminated. Mustafi, Willian, and Kolasinac also agreed to have their deals terminated early. Bellerín, Maitland-Niles, and Pepe were loaned out to reduce the wage bill before being released. Lacazette and Elneny left as free agents. Guendouzi and Torreira’s values were reduced due to being loaned out, and the same is likely to happen with Lokonga and Tavares.

When you start naming a whole team frozen out by the same individual, it cannot be a coincidence.

The truth is, the same methods were applied to Tierney, who was fully aware that, had the decision been left to those paying his salary, he would have left North London some time ago. He was sent to Real Sociedad last season not as part of his development, but to reduce the wage bill. It mattered little that he proved his fitness in Spain, and the irony is that the injuries which have plagued his career are the reason he is still an Arsenal player. A hamstring injury during the Euros meant he essentially became available in the Summer Transfer Window.

In the first half of the campaign, it seemed he would be relegated to an unused substitute, which, as already mentioned, is typical treatment when the manager deems you unsuitable. From a business perspective, it seemed risky even to allow the defender to feature in the Carabao Cup. With the player free to speak to foreign suitors from January, why risk another injury that could jeopardise any potential deal, especially with the club’s reported preference for a compromise where the Scot could return to Celtic early?

The player’s agent disagreed, insisting their client be paid the sum he’s entitled to. Contractually forced to pay him until June, it makes sense to utilise him. To me, it’s common sense: if you’re paying someone thousands of pounds a week, you might as well get some value from him rather than just having him as a body in training. This may seem obvious, but it’s not something Arteta has always done.

It says a lot about Tierney’s character that he has changed the Spaniard’s thinking. It also highlights his professionalism that he is trusted, despite knowing he will likely return to Glasgow next year. To not have a long-term future at the Emirates yet still be able to win back the faith of a stubborn manager is a testament to his personality and popularity with his peers.

He’s also very good at what he does. If we are defending a lead in the closing moments in Madrid, I still trust Tierney more than the other options on that side. The ability has never been the question—just his fitness. His career risks being remembered for how long he has spent on the sidelines. That’s why, at an age when he should be reaching his peak, he is heading back to the SPL. Perhaps this is a sign that he feels his body cannot handle starting at his level every few days, because, make no mistake, if fully healthy, he is too good for that league.

For all the time spent on the treatment table and the physical and mental resilience he has shown, he deserves an unlikely Champions League medal. What a story that would be!