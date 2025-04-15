Has Mikel Arteta changed his mindset after Tierney decision?

You could argue that Kieran Tierney’s inclusion on Saturday highlighted just how much Wednesday night’s fixture is the priority.
The 27-year-old is not starting his first Premiership match in nearly two years if Arsenal were still in the title race. Yet, this reflects a change in Mikel Arteta’s policy, and I hope it is not a one-off.
I believe our manager’s biggest weakness has been his man management. He has been allowed to believe by his employers that it is standard practice for a manager to wash his hands of talent the moment they no longer align with his philosophy. The job specification should have explicitly stated that part of his responsibility is to maximise the potential of the resources available to him, rather than simply giving up on them.
Ozil, Aubameyang, and Sokratis were all paid to sit at home before having their contracts terminated. Mustafi, Willian, and Kolasinac also agreed to have their deals terminated early. Bellerín, Maitland-Niles, and Pepe were loaned out to reduce the wage bill before being released. Lacazette and Elneny left as free agents. Guendouzi and Torreira’s values were reduced due to being loaned out, and the same is likely to happen with Lokonga and Tavares.
When you start naming a whole team frozen out by the same individual, it cannot be a coincidence.
The truth is, the same methods were applied to Tierney, who was fully aware that, had the decision been left to those paying his salary, he would have left North London some time ago. He was sent to Real Sociedad last season not as part of his development, but to reduce the wage bill. It mattered little that he proved his fitness in Spain, and the irony is that the injuries which have plagued his career are the reason he is still an Arsenal player. A hamstring injury during the Euros meant he essentially became available in the Summer Transfer Window.
In the first half of the campaign, it seemed he would be relegated to an unused substitute, which, as already mentioned, is typical treatment when the manager deems you unsuitable. From a business perspective, it seemed risky even to allow the defender to feature in the Carabao Cup. With the player free to speak to foreign suitors from January, why risk another injury that could jeopardise any potential deal, especially with the club’s reported preference for a compromise where the Scot could return to Celtic early?
The player’s agent disagreed, insisting their client be paid the sum he’s entitled to. Contractually forced to pay him until June, it makes sense to utilise him. To me, it’s common sense: if you’re paying someone thousands of pounds a week, you might as well get some value from him rather than just having him as a body in training. This may seem obvious, but it’s not something Arteta has always done.
It says a lot about Tierney’s character that he has changed the Spaniard’s thinking. It also highlights his professionalism that he is trusted, despite knowing he will likely return to Glasgow next year. To not have a long-term future at the Emirates yet still be able to win back the faith of a stubborn manager is a testament to his personality and popularity with his peers.
He’s also very good at what he does. If we are defending a lead in the closing moments in Madrid, I still trust Tierney more than the other options on that side. The ability has never been the question—just his fitness. His career risks being remembered for how long he has spent on the sidelines. That’s why, at an age when he should be reaching his peak, he is heading back to the SPL. Perhaps this is a sign that he feels his body cannot handle starting at his level every few days, because, make no mistake, if fully healthy, he is too good for that league.
For all the time spent on the treatment table and the physical and mental resilience he has shown, he deserves an unlikely Champions League medal. What a story that would be!
In all honesty Tierney looks solid in his little cameo.
Surely he could figure prominently since all we need is to keep the cemetery of talents at bay
Not to me he didn’t. He gave away a free kick just about every time the ball came near him.
One that stood out was when he fouled a guy in the middle of the semicircle of their penalty area as RM broke. Tierney was coming back from the right corner of the field(!) – when he was playing LB.
He was so far out of position he fouled the guy after the ball was gone and presumably hoped the ref would stop RM breaking and let him off the hook. He got lucky when the ref stopped play and awarded a foul.
I couldn’t help but notice that every time the ball came near Tierney, RM ended up with possession, often by getting a free kick.
I have no agenda for or against Tierney but I noticed how poor he was in that match.
What a load of tosh!
You need to go to specsavers!
Did he prove his fitness in Spain? I thought he had difficulties there as well?
Regardless, I have recently changed my view in that I do think we should be keeping him if we can. I don’t agree with those that think the inverted fullback system is worthless, but I do think having him gives us more flexibility and means we wouldn’t have to play two “inverted” specialists on either side (which I certainly don’t think can work). I do think he’s good enough to start (at least within the rotation of those “trusted” by arteta – timber, white, MLS, calafiori and, when fit, Tomi, it seems), and his recent spell of fitness has given me enough confidence that he could be relied upon if needed. I would call it a bit of a risk, but one worth taking – not least because of his professionalism and resilience, as was rightly highlighted in the article.
Played 26 times
“Interrupted by two hamstring injuries in September and January” then another one at euro 2024 which kept him out until November
26 times? Where are you seeing that?
The sources I use say:
Real Sociedad played 38 La Liga matches (full season), 8 UEFA Champions League matches (group stage + round of 16), and 2 Copa del Rey games, totaling 48 matches across all competitions in 2023–24. Kieran Tierney participated in 20 La Liga games, 4 Champions League appearances, and 1 Copa del Rey match, totaling 25 appearances.
Calculation: 25/48×100 = 52.08% availability
I got 20 La Liga games
4 domestic cups
2 Europe
But why are we debating over one game lol
The only issue is with the amount of options we currently have. Would he get the amount of game time he wants? I honestly don’t think so. I think he wants to play week in week out.
I honestly think his mind is set on a Celtic return.
Martinez, Tierney, Socrates, Mustafi, Belerin, Torrera, Guendozi, Ozil, PEA, Lacazette, Pepe;
all cannot be wrong and one man is right all the time when he gave us players such as Runar, Tawares, Kiwor, Luiz, Tomiyasu, Lokonga, Jorginho, Zinchenko, Willian, Gab J, Sterling. One full team of internationals written off and another team of failed talent (either in injury or skill sets). Tierney was always a top player, captain material had he been used well through rotation. All his successors – Zinny, Calaufori, Tomi have had more worse injury record. Something the new Sporting Director needs to ponder and take corrective action, sooner the better.
I personally would be sad to see him go. As he’s a very good left back, who can actually defend. And the fact he may struggle with this inverted nonsense as far as I’m concerned, to ignore a player of his quality, was bad management.
It seems that Arteta would play anyone but Tierney there, unless his hand was forced by circumstance.
But throughout it all, Tierney has remained the consummate professional. When called upon, he does his job without any fuss.
And then more often than not finds himself benched game after game, no matter his performance. But still no complaints from the man himself.
So although I’ll be sad to see him go, good luck back at Celtic Mr Tierney. And at least there you’ll have a very good chance of picking up silverware, now there’s a thought.
While I agree that Arteta’s man management needs work, I think you’ve been overly harsh with the total assessment. It takes 3 sides to reach an agreement for a transfer: the buying club, the selling club and the player. You suggest the loans have reduced players’ values, but no one was coming in with higher offers to buy them.
Players come in and out of favour under every manager at every club. And why I still don’t understand why Tierney couldn’t do the inverted wing-back role (given he has experience playing inside at LCB) there is no point keeping him on the wage bill if he’s not a tactical fit. We have more players at LB than any other position, so wouldn’t expect to get much game time. Arguably, he’d have been loaned out if he wasn’t injured last summer.
But Tierney has always been a model professional, despite the challenges he’s faced. That’s in stark contrast to some of the names mentioned.
Remember, this team was languishing in mid-table. No energy, no motivation. Arteta has reshaped the team, changed the culture, and that made for some harsh decisions. Could he rotate more so that Saka is not exhausted? Absolutely. But he’s not been as bad as this article sets out.
Arteta was the one who took us 8th though ?
Never said he was bad period
Every manager has pros and cons
Just think his man management has been poor but hopefully he learns from it
Yes Dan, he took us to 8th from, iirc, 13th.
And in his first full season ?
Finished 8th. You really should take into consideration the massive job he had to do to turn the club around.
Many fans are not interested in the context. They are just interested in sound bites and certain narratives to make Arteta look bad.
If one considers how so many big clubs have struggled over the past 5 years I find it quite remarkable that some fans still have the gall to question Arteta’s man management. Although, it’s easy to do when all you have to do is sit down and write whatever you like.
Arteta is not simply a manager in the sense of the type of middle management that this author seems to be alluding to. He is not a middle manager at a supermarket. The manager has to set the tone and vision of the club. Players who don’t fit have to go if he and the club determine that they will not be able to align with future of the club.
What this author keeps advocating for made no sense for the vision of a club that wants to challenge the best in the world unless you are looking at a very long time frame. It is also very difficult to argue with any honesty that those players highlighted in the article would be the foundation of a team challenging for the PL.
My issue was, he started Tierney and Zinchenko in their best positions, they were playing well and he subbed tgem for no apparent reason but to get HIS players on. He changed a regular LB for an inverted system and it cost us. Not for the first time. Tierneys treatment has been awful.
You are correct Reggie and what happened when he subbed them, we conceded a soft goal and dropped two points which could cost us second place at the end of the season
It did Grandad and many will still blame something else. Head, bury and sand.
“I believe our manager’s biggest weakness has been his man management”.
My word, rarely have I seen a nail hit as squarely on its head.
If the gaffer improves his man management craft by thirty percent, he win the league on a canter two to three seasons in a row.
Had to see who is the writer, only to realize it’s Dan, just wondering how long it took the author to come to his conclusion.
The Gwedouzi
The Saliba
The Nwaneri kid
It still baffles me up to this day, how did Mustafi play ahead of Saliba
Well well well
When he treated Ozil the way he did I reached that conclusion
Think Ozil was a different kettle of fish, but would have preferred the situation handled a little better.
You asked mate when I first questioned his man management skills
That was it
Although I think the club were behind that as well
Tierney’s situation is unfortunate with his injuries, he is a good defensive LB and his overlapping offers something different.
Curious how Jesus remains on the team though; can’t play striker position, struggles with hold up play, struggles to score, injured as often if not more than Tierney, and over twice the wages.
Wish him the best of luck at Celtic, meanwhile we have Calafiori to take his spot in physio, so we don’t need coverage in physio area.
Durand,
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣👏😉👍
Tierney has admitted that he can’t learn the role LB plays in Arteta’s system.
He’s injured too much, often at key times in the season. Even when he was on loan.
I personally don’t care if Arsenal is managed by Arteta or anyone else, if they’re right for the job. Arteta’s man management is not something anyone here can comment on, unless they work at Arsenal FC and saw what happened personally.
From what we could see from the outside, many of the players supposedly “frozen out” needed to be – Ozil and Aubameyang were toxic and were crushing morale in the club. Examples needed to be set – showing the dressing room that primadonnas would not be tolerated. There can be only one manager.
Arteta says that team selection is based on performance in training. Presumably that’s more about getting it right within the team structure, tactics etc than just individual performance. We see players like Nwaneri and MLS coming through and doing well, so it seems that it’s true.
Imagine Tierney being asked to play inverted LB in training and… not doing it very well. Now what? Arteta should pick him because some fans like him? Personally, I don’t think so. Clearly, Arteta doesn’t think so either.
I get the impression that Tierney only gets brought on when Arsenal are trying to shut up shop and need another defensive body on the field. That’s the only role he’s trusted in for important games. His performance in that narrow role doesn’t equate to a starting role when the team is playing to a different strategy.
Until you see how he performs in training versus – and compare it to what was expected – you’re not in a position to comment.
Even if you could do the first part and see all of training, you won’t know what the coaches expected him to do. So why not leave it to the professionals, eh? They got the club to the brink of a CL SF and 2nd in the PL for 2 seasons, they seem to be doing ok to me, but then I’m not in the Gollum camp – Must win the precioussss. Must win now. Need shiny pot to gloat over.
Arteta uses Tierney sparingly and keeps him injury free. Two seasons ago at Arsenal he was mainly used as sub but was available throughout the campaign inline in previous seasons. Inevitably this brings complaints from people who think he should be played more but he played more at Sociedad and picked up an injury. The injury before that he picked up when he as with Scotland.
It is not Arteta the mismanages him but other managers who over play him.
Tierney is just one of those that didn’t workout, the injuries, the tactics, others preferred ahead of him etc. Nothing against him, but we need to accept and move on. I think Arsenal is in good hands at LB position, Skelly-Lewis and Calafiori are very much capable and still have age on their side to improve their games.
My last word on Tierney and this article.Until he was subbed, did the much vaunted Mbeumo cause us a problem?