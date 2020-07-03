Has Mustafi done enough to earn a new Arsenal contract?

Good day gunners all over the world, it was a perfect day for Arsenal at Norwich as once again everything decided to work in our favour, and you can only wish the same had happened against Brighton. The best part for me was a defender whom we have been waiting to see in action came in for his debut and put the icing on the cake. What a debut Cedric!

Now, speaking of defenders, there has been one stand-out performer who, in recent weeks, has been phenomenal for us in the person Skhodran Mustafi.

When you mention Mustafi, what comes to mind is an erratic, inconsistent player who is waste of money, and should therefore be offloaded as quickly as possible, but to be fair to the world cup winner, there have been times where he has shown great promise and put in top performances in our colours (remember his patnership with Holding in that 22 game unbeaten run?) but he usually undoes everything good he has done with one stupid error.

Don’t be surprised that before his recent upsurge in form, he made an error which led to us conceding our first goal at Stamford bridge earlier this season, although he has barely put a foot wrong since then and in fact, been a mainstay at the heart of our defence, I am sure many Arsenal fans are surprised he has not made another costly error since then – because Mustafi will always be Mustafi…

But what if he has turned a corner? What if he has grown to become the defender we have always wanted him to be?

We have been so occupied with the contract situation of Aubameyang and Saka that Mustafi is not even mentioned at all. Why? Because it is just Mustafi? He is never good enough?

In my opinion, Mustafi is one of our best defenders and if I were the club, I would keep him because he is young, fairly pacy, a good passer and he has a strong mentality, he just needs to cut out his errors and we have a very reliable defender in our hands.

At the moment, he is irreplaceable in any kind of formation we want to play and that is why I have been asking myself, is he playing for a new contract or playing to get a good move away from Arsenal? What if we extend his contract and he loses motivation?

His contract expires in the summer of 2021 and I really wish we could extend his contract and find a way to sell Sokratis, but from the look of things I don’t think he is going to be offered a new deal.

Should Mustafi get a new contract or not?

Thanks

Goonerboy…