Has Nketiah proved he’s not good enough for the big stage?

Too busy to answer the call!
Mikel Arteta enjoys turning to his young guns when it comes to some cup games and before Sunday’s game at Forest they seemed to always repay his faith.
We saw again against Sunderland he turned to some young guns when he gave a debut to Charlie Patino, and Eddie Nketiah repaid his faith of being given a starting berth by scoring a hat-trick so you cannot blame him for doing the same other times.
Yet this weekend in a cup competition that means a lot to the club, the same two players were nowhere to be seen.
We can forgive Patino as he seems to only be beginning to find his feet where the senior team is concerned, but the main question is where was Nketiah during the game? Did he even play?
Oh yes he did, but he obviously was too busy to answer the call this weekend!
After thrashing Sunderland 5-1 last month in a different cup competition and getting a hat-trick, all eyes were on our forward Nketiah against Nottingham Forest.
No disrespect to Sunderland, but Forest are a better side, however you half expected Nketiah to score against them and help us get the win.
But that was not to be the case.
Maybe he really is leaving though and I for one won’t be sad to say goodbye. If he does leave I won’t blame Arsenal for letting him go based on his inconsistent performances.
And if he wants other clubs competing for his signature in the summer, they are hardly going to be impressed with the performance against Forest, are they?
Like I said in a previous article does he have what it takes to make it on the big stage? I don’t think so. And you can’t get bigger than the FA Cup stage, because regardless of who the opponents are, that cup is ours and we are the most successful team when it comes to winning it.
But Nketiah doesn’t seem too bothered by that fact and I just hope that if he leaves, he doesn’t leave us and then turn into Serge Gnabry, firing on all cylinders and becoming a top player!
Although that remains to be seen, I don’t think he will be a top player, and I may eat my words in years to come but for now we may be safe to let him go!
Gooners?
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
Remember Sunderland are two divisions below, those who went gaga over those goals know little about the game. Forest are a league below which is extermely tough and physical. The lad belongs to league1 and nothing special about him and no offenses, that is his level. Another gem signed from the blue half by Wenger, which as usual turned poor (no surprises) like his other deals around the time he got the boot.
Do you mean like signing him for free and now probably getting 15-20 mill for him .
So yes another gem signed by Wenger that will now profit Arteta and funds for his next striker .
Sorry my mistake I forgot the club did their usual and are going to get nothing for him ,could have got that sum in the summer though .
Whatever level he’s at, we’re going to lose him for free.
Pool got £20m for Solanke who was less experienced and had scored less than Nketiah. We haven’t been able to negotiate a dime for Eddie! That’s pathetic business.
We did have offers and refused to sell. Negligence
Nketiah refused the terms offered by Palace…. Nothing Arteta could do about it….
That was a robbery, much like Everton buying Iwobi….still feel bad for them.
Nketiah proved last season he is not good enough. Fact he is still here is disappointing. But Arteta coming out today and saying he is staying is shocking, which can only show that despite all the words we will not be signing Vlah or Isak . Big club attracting worlds best? Delusional
No, he wasn’t helped by our two weak pivots to hold the ball at Nottingham stadium. He’d probably be more consistent if we have better ball winners, but we still need a different type of CF to do hold-up play
Arteta has confirmed Nketiah will stay till the end of this season
Nketiah came up to 1st team as a poacher and never improved his game since.
1. No technique
2. First touch like a brick wall
3. Can’t create his own chances
4. No hold up play
5. Poor finisher.
Someone needs to remove Arteta’s rose-tinted glasses. He had this same obsession with Willian and trying to prove the world wrong and he’s right.
You can’t make a silk purse from a sow’s ear as Jon says. Nketiah is only taking a roster spot that’s better used for a promising young talent.
Cut bait as soon as possible, best for club and player.
If we have got any “promising young talent” good enough to use for a “roster spot” Durand I would suggest now is the time, who are you thinking of?
Can you build a team around him? Not at arsenal, in someone like Vlahovic who, as much as he is compared to Haaland is more of a box player, and so too is Eddie. It’s not a matter of one or the other but if Eddie doesn’t want to fight for a spot then so be it.
He has skill and at a certain club he will scores many goals I am convinced, but at our level – or the level we are wanting, you have to put away the chances and Eddie still lacks that killer instinct top players desire to obtain. Maybe he suffers from confidence issues. Short, average build against the beast of EPL defenders like VVD or Silva…
It’s the same reason Auba hasn’t been affective and gone missing. He should have another 4 goals to his name but for the simple misses, lack of self belief is a motherf*&k@r if you are not scoring.
But my advise would be for Eddie is to stick around, learn and develop and help the club and get us into the CL and spent a season with us in European.
Then with that experience, and more game time via more matches for us, make a decision to if you want out.
Truth is, imo he knows no one will come for him (or options limited) if he signs knowing he will want to go eventually.
Best advise is sign a 2 Yr deal. He is young, focus on developing ans scoring when the chances come.
I’m sticking by Eddie and read nothing here to change that