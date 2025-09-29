Has Odegaard dropped down the pecking order after another Eze masterclass?

Eberechi Eze’s outstanding performance in Arsenal’s midfield has intensified competition for places, with Martin Odegaard now facing greater pressure to reclaim a regular starting role.

The Norwegian captain came off the bench to provide the decisive assist for the winning goal in Sunday’s clash with Newcastle United. Still, much of the spotlight beforehand was on Eze, who controlled proceedings with composure and creativity.

Eze’s growing influence

Since being deployed in a central midfield role, rather than in a more advanced front-three position, Eze has flourished. Mikel Arteta has shown faith in him in that role, and against Newcastle, he was entrusted as one of the architects in Arsenal’s three-man midfield. His display underlined why the manager has persisted with him in that position.

Eze’s statistics reflected his impact on the game. According to Football Insider, he completed 100% of his dribbles, registered six touches inside the opposition penalty area, and played three passes into the final third. These contributions highlighted not only his technical skill but also his ability to influence play in decisive areas of the pitch. His performance was once again a reminder of how valuable he has become to Arsenal’s tactical set-up.

Odegaard’s response

The challenge for Arteta is now balancing his options in midfield, with both Eze and Odegaard offering different qualities. Odegaard reminded everyone of his own importance by coming on and creating the all-important winning goal. While he may currently be behind Eze in terms of starting opportunities, his impact from the bench demonstrated that he remains a vital part of the squad.

This is the type of selection dilemma most managers welcome. Having two players of such calibre competing for one role strengthens the overall squad and ensures performance levels remain high. Depth in midfield is particularly crucial for Arsenal as they look to sustain momentum in both domestic and European competitions.

