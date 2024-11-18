Has Odegaard’s injury proven that he is Arsenal’s most important player?

Despite experiencing a poor run of results prior to the international break, Arsenal received some positive news. They welcomed Martin Odegaard back from injury.

For around 6 weeks, the North Londoners were without the services of the Norwegian playmaker, and they suffered for it. Without Odegaard, the Arsenal attack gradually lost its creativity; there was no one to lead the press; there was no one able to manipulate the inside pockets like he does, hold on to the ball, or play that final pass.

Odegaard returned to the Arsenal starting lineup when they played Chelsea just before the break, and he really did impress; he activated the Arsenal attack in ways it hadn’t been for a while.

Certainly the ex-Real Madrid is what makes this Arsenal team click; he’s not just their leader; he is the catalyst to everything positive they do.

That said, it comes as no surprise that ESPN is highlighting him as the most important Gunner.

The publication on their website dropped the following list of their five important Gunners:

ESPN’ s five most important Arsenal players.

1. Martin Odegaard

2. Bukayo Saka

3. William Saliba

4. Gabriel Magalhaes

5. Declan Rice

In reaction to the list, Shaka Hislop defended the decision of naming Odegaard the most important player, saying, “Yeah I think so, to your point about Martin Odegaard, I’m not sure if this list was done two months ago, Martin Odegaard would be top, but because of the injury, you realise how important Martin Odegaard has been to Arsenal.

“We would’ve said something completely different a month or two ago. If Bukayo Saka is out of the team, maybe they don’t struggle as much as they have the last two weeks; the same with Saliba and Gabriel; if both are out, then Arsenal have a problem, but if one is, you feel the other can make up for any slack.

Arsenal have coped without Declan Rice because of suspension earlier this season, and you feel it wouldn’t have as big of an impact as we’ve seen with Odegaard. I have no problem with that list for Arsenal.”

The hope must be that having rested the last week by not going out on international duty, Odegaard will be better after the break and will return to dictate games for Arsenal, being the key to this Arsenal team.

Daniel O

