Could Napoli forward Victor Osimhen have already agreed to a move to Arsenal? He could have, if the claims of Italian transfer specialist Gaetano Fedele were true.

According to Gaetano, Victor Osimhen only wants to move to the Premier League and has already committed to joining a specific Premier League club.

“There is a clause in the renewal contract signed by Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian has already agreed with another club and will leave in the summer,” said Fedele on Tele A, as per Area Napoli.

“I am convinced that the Nigerian goes to England. Trust me, he knows where to go.”

Based on these statements, I can’t help but wonder if Arsenal is the team Osimhen has decided to join.

Transfer sources have consistently stated that if the Nigerian international transferred to the Premier League, he would join either Arsenal or Chelsea.

As ambitious as we would assume Osimhen is, we should believe the 25-year-old would like to play in the Champions League next season. Chelsea, unlike Arsenal, are unlikely to offer Champions League football and may even miss out on all European competitions.

So, could he have agreed to come to Arsenal to battle for the League and Champions League? And, if so, are Arsenal preparing for another £100 million+ transfer?

However, given Arsenal’s acute need for a clinical striker, Osimhen is an excellent choice. He hasn’t had the best season, with struggling Napoli, injuries, and playing in the African Cup of Nations causing him to miss a number of Serie A games, but he still has 11 goals and three assists in 18 appearances, which is outstanding.

