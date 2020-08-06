Has Ozil been proven right not to accept a pay cut?

So Ozil Was Correct to refuse a pay cut? by Dan Smith
This isn’t another pro Ozil article, but hopefully you now see how he is being mistreated to save Stan Kroenke money.
During Lockdown it was leaked that Ozil was one of 3 players who had refused a pay cut. Ever wondered how/why this information was leaked? A coincidence that the only name the press was able to identify happened to be our highest earner, the man the club wanted off the wage bill.
It was a PR move by Arsenal. They knew at a time where people were losing their jobs, businesses were being closed down, the NHS was being stretched …. here’s a greedy footballer refusing to give up his 350,000 pounds a week.
The majority of fans reacted how our owner wanted them to do, blame the ‘greedy midfielder’ while other staff lost their jobs. As long as they are focusing on Ozil, no-one is asking what’s the Billionaire in charge of the club doing to support those who work in THE Armoury or food stands, office personnel, etc?
Ozil saw through this. After all, if anyone in our dressing room knows how far the Gunners will go to save some cash it’s him.
Since his employers regretted the deal that THEY offered, they have tried leaving him on the bench, leaving him out of squads, loaning him to Turkey, not supporting his views on what’s going on in China, and now even went to the length of banning him from Wembley this past weekend.
So Ozil was smart. Instead of refusing anything he pointed to the charities he helps and simply asks until he agrees to a pay cut, he wanted to see what his bosses intentions were? How much are the Kroenke Family financing to save jobs? The money they are saving on the wage bill, who or where is that going to?
I defended Ozil on here back in April because why should he give up 12.5 percent of money he’s legally entitled to, just to make a Billionaire richer? This is Silent Stan’s responsibility. It’s no different if you own Tesco or Costa or McDonalds, if you purchase a business, you have to be prepared for disasters to happen. You can’t expect your employees to bail you out.
Now I’m not a mathematician (so feel free to help me out) but if a squad of 23 are taking a 12.5% pay cut and executives have waived their yearly income by a third, plus the 30 million of qualifying for Europe, that’s a lot of money made?
In terms of outgoings remember they still get those contracts worth billions to share with 19 other clubs, as that’s why they agreed to a version of football with zero fans and a congested fixture schedule
In a club statement they say they ‘face more significant and longer lasting reductions in our revenue then we hoped.’
So Ozil was correct?
Don’t look at this as Ozil the player, whether you rate him or not. This isn’t a football debate but morality. Players gave 12.5% of their wages to look after all the backroom staff, but at a time when they can afford to offer 250,000 pound a week to Aubameyang they have to make 55 people redundant?
What does their statement even mean? Surely, they sat down and knew how many staff needed paying? Surely when they originally said 12.5 would be enough to save jobs, they factored in worst-case scenarios (no Europe, no match day revenue for the rest of the year)? They miscalculated so much that 55 people have to lose their jobs.
I asked in numerous articles (and still haven’t had the answer); why do you think Ozil played every game under Arteta pre-lockdown, but can’t get in squad post-lockdown? It wasn’t the team because we were unbeaten in 2020 with Ozil playing so it was working. In fact, in the game before the break Ozil assisted the winner against West Ham.
So, to clarify, when Arteta had no inclination finances were about to take a hit he played Ozil all the time. The moment Stan Kroenke says we need to slash our overheads, Ozil never plays again?
If the club needed that 350,000 pound to save jobs, then I get that – but that’s simply what they want you to think and Ozil saw through it. Because you can’t on one hand make 55 people redundant, call Ozil greedy, then give Auba 250,000 pounds a week. You can’t have it both ways…
So, players have taken a 12.5% cut, so have executives, and now other staff will lose their jobs? Stan Kroenke? His wealth during the pandemic increased by 305 million during this crisis. A man with a worth estimated at 6.3 billion will save 2 million a year by sacking 55 people. That stinks.
So well done Ozil for having principles. Liverpool and Spurs fans pressured their clubs to reverse similar decisions, shouldn’t Gooners should do the same?
Dan Smith
Is Ozil the only Arsenal player that you can write an article about? Tired of Ozil articles
Well stop reading them then!
If you are trying to defend Ozil in any way over this, i cant take you seriously.
Dude this isnat about defending Ozil as a player. This is about telling ourselves the truth, how do you tell the players and coaching staff to take a pay cut so nobody will lose their job, while everyone took the pay cut, three senior players asked to be told exactly what the money would be used for and because they couldn’t get an answer, they refused.
Right now everyone who took that pay cut looks sorta stupid, they were scammed by our own board!!
You really think this is about Ozil as a footballer? My feelings about him as a footballer ain’t hidden, but drop that for now and go with the truth
Everywhere where this news is being reported Mesut is mentioned. Some even headline the 55 layouts in conjunction with Mesut wages. Even the BBC commented on that although it is not as bad as the Sun.
I would not be surprised and it is my conspiracy theory based on the reaction of a lot of people blaming Mesut for this mess, that it was the intention of our dear management that Mesut name should be tainted with this news.
Will it work? Let’s wait and see!
There is definitely a conspiracy theory in my mind Would the club really go to these lengths to discredit him? Would Kroenke casually make Arteta and the other players look total chumps as well ? What a pathetic scenario then that a billionaire resorts to that, expecting that no one would actually see through his dastardly behaviour.
I don’t know what is actually going on inside the club but these redundancies awful as they are for those involved, are not about Ozil in my opinion. He is staying put, his agent assures us so can we not leave it there?
T
If they can ruin 55 people lives to save 2 million they don’t need, it make sense (to me anyway) that they will go full force on 1 person to save 18 million that they actually need.
“Arsenal players not happy with 55 staff being made redundant. They agreed 12.5% wage cut in April after receiving assurance nobody would lose jobs. Yesterday’s news left squad angry & they plan to raise it with #AFC bosses.” – David Ornstein
Now I’m not Ozil’s biggest fan but you’d really be dumb if you still drag him into this, and all the while he was right to question what the money would be used for.
Now it’s the whole squad getting angry, they were lied to, even Arteta was misled, these people took pay cuts without questioning only for the money be used for something else?
Ozil was right for not taking that pay cut, the board and the owner are shameless and disgraceful. Now we even lie to our players to swindle them?
To make things worse, Arteta doesn’t need all this drama, that man has made a lot of improvements bringing fans, players and staff together.. Now it’s all under Jeopardy again by the club itself??
What kinda club is this?
I thought it was a good – over the surface article but I doubt Arteta would not play someone for money reasons if the team needed him. On the rest, I agree. However as usual there will always be parts of the story we don’t know. I do believe that the Kroenke’s were wrong to ask the players for a pay cut and they should fork out to protect the club.
While it is ridiculous to blame the redundancies on Özil, it is a step into the ludicrous to try to suggest his decision to keep all his money to himself is anything but selfish. You make it sound like the full 12.5% savings are going straight into the owner’s pocket when the Kroenkes spent an enormous amount consolidating the club’s debt.
The nature of a limited liability company is that the balance sheets of the owner and the business are separate. Owners take a percentage of a club’s profits after responsibilities to debt repayment and shareholder dividends. If the club makes a loss, the owners get nothing. If they did, the stock price would plummet.
Trying my best to be measured in my condemnation, I understand the impulse to defend Özil against attacks related to redundancies, but his intentions were against the interest of the club despite the PR campaign that him and his representatives have continuously engaged in.
Fair call…but right now I’m glad he didn’t take that pay cut. I’m glad he refused. I think a lot of people ignored the fact that it was reported he wanted to know what the money would be used for and he didn’t refused for personal reasons.
This is someone who engages in different charities every year, even at his wedding.
You really cant give him the benefit of the doubt?
If anything, the kinda person he is outside football should let you know his intentions weren’t selfish.
Right now, the PR stunt made the club in revealing his name is coming back to bite them isn’t it?
Go online and Twitter and IG and see people suddenly defending Ozil now that the rest of the players are angry at the board
Brilliant, Eddie… nearly as good as your gravatar 👏👏
The Kroenkes also give generously via the Kroenke Sports Charity. So does Donald Trump and just about every millionaire and corporation on the planet. The benefit of the doubt works both ways.
Özil may have been interested in knowing how savings would have been spent, or it may have been more PR.
There are two sides of the narrative and fans tend to pick whichever fits their own biases, whether it’s despising greedy owners or greedy players. I don’t claim to know which is more valid but it seems like a significant leap of the imagination to praise Özil for keeping more money.
well said
Sean and So far he’s looking like he made the right decision.
The same players who took the pay cut are now planning on questioning and meeting the board how come staffs are losing their jobs?
It doesn’t beg the question that maybe they should’ve asked what the money were for in the first place??
It’s very said that 55 people have lost their jobs and there will always be finger pointing at owners and players etc.
Yes, the owner is a billionaire and could cover the cost. However we live in a real world here and ALL business are restructuring their businesses which unfortunately means redundancy, example HSBC, Virgin etc. Arsenal is run by a business man, and these guys are are ruthless and always look at ways to restructure staff as technology improves, smater ways of working.
Everyone is mentioning Ozil, but he does need to be left out of this as he is also not to blame.
The fact is COVID19 has made some jobs non existence, therefore you could not justify a role if it is shown you can continue business with these roles are not being used.
I am not a Kronke fan and would hope he would sell the club or even bring back David Dein to the Board as the connection between the businessman and the football club is nonexistent.
Pepe also made the winning assist in FA Cup final, but it was just a simple pass. Ceballos won the heading duel, Bellerin risked his legs to dribble past three players and Aubameyang scored with a skillful finish
Stats often make a player look good, if we just pay attention to one or two particular stats. Coutinho’s attacking stats made him look decent at Bayern, but he only produced when Bayern were dominating their opposition and when they faced weak teams
Regarding Ozil’s salary, it’s completely Arsenal’s fault and I was highly disappointed when they decided to extend his contract. Ozil could legally refuse any types of pay cut, while most of his teammates agree to it for the team
Dan, Ozil was not asked to give up his full wage of £350k per week (figure provided by you), but originally 12.5% of that amount, now adjusted to 5%.
The amount required to cover the salaries of the 55 staff is reported by the BBC as being approx. £2 million.
How does this money end up in Kroenke’s pocket, when there is no evidence of any payments to him since the management fee was removed some years ago? In fact his Arsenal asset has reduced in value by a reported £150 million.
Do you have any evidence that Kroenke has taken any money out, when he has in fact taken on more debt to KSM by rationalising the stadium debt?
By the way I want Kroenke and KSM gone from the Arsenal, because of their lack of personal involvement, interest, hands on management/oversight of the Board and senior executive, which have led to the player and financial mismanagement of this Club.
Just get rid of Ozil and the 18 million he makes for nothing. “Money for nothing!” and you can support the staff for 9 years! Don’t berate Auba, he worked hard for his salary raise, consistently banging 20 goals with limited service. KDB is on 280, so Auba is asking only 250K. Unlike the shameless, who could not let go 43.75K to help out those losing their jobs. Shame to him! Shame to the board for paying off agents!Shame to the ownership for doing nothing to save these employee’s jobs. More jobs were saved by the contributions of other players, so do not try to say Ozil was smart not to take a pay cut. IMO, he is smart in everything other than performing season after season on the pitch. He was smart to con the board to increase his wages with one fluke season made good by the efforts of Sanchez and Carzola. Carzola would carry the ball, this man had to pass to Sanchez and there you get the assist with the efforts and skills of Sanchez’s goals.
If Ozil wasn’t the only player that didn’t take a pay cut like you ozil Avengers say, how come he’s the only one being axed out of the team. This only makes it clearer that he, not playing has nothing to do with his refusal to take pay cuts but for purely footballing reasons which ozil has become poor at.
well said
Amidst all these, I’m only hoping it doesn’t soil Arteta’s relationship with the players as he’s tool the board use of in convincing the players to take the cut
You are not wrong Buddy just another manifestation of
Corporate greed and malfeasance.
Roy Keane said it years ago players are just a commodity to be bought and sold depending on their use so who can blame them if they sit on a contract.
As soon as they get too old or lose form they are deemed surplus to requirements and of this fact they are quite aware.
Shame on this once mighty club.I will never step into the Emirates again until these shysters Kronke and Salheni and Kia are gone.
Save the 55.