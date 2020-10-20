Has Ozil’s marriage made him lose interest in football?

And so, the debate begins of what is more important – family or career!

Per Mertesacker, our BFG has spoken out in defence of why he thinks Mesut Ozil’s situation has turned sour.

The Daily Mirror has reported on Per Mertesacker’s opinion, when he spoke to the Klick and Rush podcast, about why he believes that Mesut Ozil’s current situation at Arsenal is where it is, stating:

“Matters in the player’s personal life may have contributed to his lack of action on the pitch (and to why his) focus may have switched recently. A lot has changed away from the field. He got married, has a family. Perhaps his focus has changed. Nevertheless, he is still happy and happy to play football. He’s the only player I’ve played with for three teams – Bremen, Arsenal and also at the DFB. So I’m very sorry that he’s currently in a situation where he’s not really used.”

A fair reason if that is the case but being happy to play football is all well and good, but if you’re not showing enough encouraging signs then you will be overlooked and having a family is not an excuse for losing focus and changing attitudes.

As we have seen many footballers have families, many have lives off of the pitch, yet still they manage to turn up to training, perform on match days and then go home to continue their lives off of the pitch, so if the family life is a distraction for Ozil is it just an excuse or is there something else we don’t know about.

All in all a person can have a family and a career at the same time, for a footballer it should be the most easiest thing, playing 90 minutes every three days, training a few times a week, for a couple of hours a day and then returning home each day, is doable.

So I hope whatever the issue is for Ozil, if it is a matter of managing both career and family life, that he manages to fix up and do so sooner rather than later otherwise he can kiss his Arsenal career goodbye if he hasn’t done so already. Gooners?

Shenel Osman