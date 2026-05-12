Has Raya now confirmed he is the best goalkeeper in England?

David Raya has secured the latest Premier League Golden Glove award, marking the third consecutive time he has claimed the honour. However, debate continues over his standing among England’s best goalkeepers.

The Arsenal goalkeeper has consistently produced important performances throughout the season, making several decisive saves that have helped the Gunners maintain their push for major trophies. Despite his achievements, however, some supporters and observers remain reluctant to place him alongside goalkeepers such as Alisson Becker and Ederson, who have dominated discussions surrounding the league’s top goalkeepers in recent years.

Raya continues to prove his quality

Many critics argue that Raya benefits significantly from playing behind one of the strongest defensive units in European football. Arsenal’s organised back line, led by players such as Gabriel and William Saliba, has contributed heavily to the club’s success and has often reduced the number of clear opportunities opponents create during matches.

However, Raya has repeatedly demonstrated his importance through key interventions in decisive moments. Week after week, the Spanish goalkeeper has shown composure, strong positioning and excellent reflexes, qualities that have allowed Arsenal to secure vital victories in both domestic and European competitions throughout the campaign.

The Gunners remain among the most in-form teams in Europe and are still competing for both the Premier League title and the Champions League, with Raya continuing to play an important role in their pursuit of silverware.

Recognition grows after latest Golden Glove

According to Mirror Football, Raya has now added another Golden Glove award to his growing list of achievements, further strengthening the argument that he deserves greater recognition among the elite goalkeepers in world football.

Although some continue to suggest he benefits from the quality of Arsenal’s defence, his performances have regularly shown that he is capable of producing match-winning moments when required. Several of his saves this season have directly influenced important results and helped Arsenal maintain momentum in crucial fixtures.

As Arsenal continue fighting for trophies, Raya’s consistency and reliability are becoming increasingly difficult to overlook, especially following another campaign in which he has delivered at the highest level.

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