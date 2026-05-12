Has Raya now confirmed he is the best goalkeeper in England?

David Raya has secured the latest Premier League Golden Glove award, marking the third consecutive time he has claimed the honour. However, debate continues over his standing among England’s best goalkeepers.
The Arsenal goalkeeper has consistently produced important performances throughout the season, making several decisive saves that have helped the Gunners maintain their push for major trophies. Despite his achievements, however, some supporters and observers remain reluctant to place him alongside goalkeepers such as Alisson Becker and Ederson, who have dominated discussions surrounding the league’s top goalkeepers in recent years.
Raya continues to prove his quality
Many critics argue that Raya benefits significantly from playing behind one of the strongest defensive units in European football. Arsenal’s organised back line, led by players such as Gabriel and William Saliba, has contributed heavily to the club’s success and has often reduced the number of clear opportunities opponents create during matches.
However, Raya has repeatedly demonstrated his importance through key interventions in decisive moments. Week after week, the Spanish goalkeeper has shown composure, strong positioning and excellent reflexes, qualities that have allowed Arsenal to secure vital victories in both domestic and European competitions throughout the campaign.
The Gunners remain among the most in-form teams in Europe and are still competing for both the Premier League title and the Champions League, with Raya continuing to play an important role in their pursuit of silverware.
Recognition grows after latest Golden Glove
According to Mirror Football, Raya has now added another Golden Glove award to his growing list of achievements, further strengthening the argument that he deserves greater recognition among the elite goalkeepers in world football.
Although some continue to suggest he benefits from the quality of Arsenal’s defence, his performances have regularly shown that he is capable of producing match-winning moments when required. Several of his saves this season have directly influenced important results and helped Arsenal maintain momentum in crucial fixtures.
As Arsenal continue fighting for trophies, Raya’s consistency and reliability are becoming increasingly difficult to overlook, especially following another campaign in which he has delivered at the highest level.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
His kicking and temperament under pressure are suspect. He probably could be more assertive and take more control. But if we win the league, yes, no doubt. And if we win the CL, there would be a massive claim to World. But lets not get ahead of ourselves, just yet.
imo, he’s a great keeper and amazingly continues to improve in multiple ways. The stats are like any other and have limited usefulness in doing this type of comparison to others even though that’s intrinsic to any analysis. That said, there are times that I could do without the occasional heart attack, lol.
He does make the occasional error but that’s part of our playing out from the back
Has made some.amazing saves especially this season so deserves the Golden Globe. I think with Donarumma he is right up there
Other than that I have to put my hand up and say I didn’t want him and I really liked Ramsdale…but it’s clear he is a.much better keeper…aided by the more now experienced defenders in front of him who must also take credit for the clean sheets
COYG
I agree Neil. Raya is a better keeper now, likely even if you put him at Newcastle, but imo they were very very close when Raya was acquired.
I’ve always been a fan of Pickford on the pitch. I believe if not for him, Everton would have been relegated long ago.
Donarumma is not as good as Raya.
He brings a nervousness about Man City – not saying Raya doesn’t have his moments but why were PSG so happy to let him leave?
Yes he has bur not because of the Westham save, although it was a terrific save but a good striker would put that ball in the net.
Overall raya has made many unbelievable saves together with recent hammers’ save so again to me raya is the best in the world.
We just need to win the epl and perhaps d CL too so he can unquestionably be regarded as the best
Agreed – he has made some absolutely world class saves. A top keeper regardless of whether we win anything…
When we talk about Raya’s brilliance we often forget his immediate coaches such as Inaki Cana who worked with him since Brentford. I think both are Catalans so the acquaintanceship may date back since they were in Spain. Credit to all coaches and Cana.