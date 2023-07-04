Has Reiss Nelson ended Marquinhos’ Arsenal future?

In a surprising turn of events, Reiss Nelson has committed to extending his stay at Arsenal for several more seasons, reportedly agreeing to a new long-term contract with the club. Just a month ago, it appeared that the Englishman was destined to depart the Emirates as a free agent, with his previous contract running down.
However, Arsenal has successfully persuaded Nelson to remain, showcasing their belief in his potential. The talented winger now aims to secure regular playing time in the star-studded first team at the Emirates, eager to make his mark on the squad.
With Nelson’s contract renewal, journalist Charles Watts speculates that Marquinhos is likely to depart the Emirates, possibly on loan once again. This development adds an interesting layer to Arsenal’s transfer dynamics as they navigate the upcoming season.
He said on his YouTube channel:
“Marquinhos, I think, will go out on loan again.
“I’ll be surprised if he sticks around, especially with Reiss Nelson signing a new contract.
“I think Marquinhos needs a good season, obviously he spent the second half of last season at Norwich. I think he needs a full season somewhere, it doesn’t have to be in England, it could be somewhere abroad.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nelson is one of the finest players we have groomed at our academy, so he is one of our own.
We needed to keep him and now expect him to be very influential to the team in the next campaign and the ones that come after that.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
So Reiss Nelson is one of our own?
And Marquinhos is not just because he was signed?
It should always be about what is best for the club and not about misplaced loyalties (although loyalty is very important).
It wasn’t that long ago that we signed him and he is very young, having to adapt to a whole different culture.
A loan to a Spanish or Portuguese club would do him the world of good – he clearly has a lot of talent and just because he hasn’t smashed his way into the first team does not mean he is a poor player – Martinelli disappeared from sight for a year before he broke into the first team.
Reiss Nelson is a great player as well – it is good to have two good players competing for a place – it is exactly what Arsenal needs.
Your points are clear but Martinelli who was actually recruited by our South American scout Cagig ao not Edu had all the ingredients to succeed in the EPL including pace and trickery which Marquinos don’t have.
Something and nothing, it doesn’t affect Marquinhos at all, he could figure in pre season, impress and get a spot on the bench in games next season. He could also likely go out on loan again to get further experience. The headline question is somewhat misleading in this respect, as why would Nelson signing affect him? We are apparently looking at signing back up to Saka, so would that spell the end for both of them?
Marquinos and Viera not making it in the EPL.
Marquinos lack pace and trickery to succeed playing on the wing in the EPL.
Arteta should’ve vetoed Edu’s purchase of Marquinos. Not good enough. Waste of money I think.
Viera also lack pace and physicality. He also lack dribbling and trickery like Bernardo Silva of City. This year may be his last trial year.
Edu’s penchant for recruiting Brazilian/Portuguese players using his superagents friends Kia and Mendes has to be stopped else he’ll be dumping these type of players on Arteta which will cost the club.
Re: Cedric
Willian
Luiz
Nearly bought:
Neto-Brazilian reserve Gk of Barca
Royal-now playing at Spurs
Douglas Luiz-playing at Villa
Sorry but I’m sick of reading such rubbish, marquinhos is a class player. Pace and trickery? Now my memory ain’t great but I’ve been well Impressed by him. I’m not a football scout or coach but I’m certain he has a future at the club. He may have been bought as an investment and sold but to sit n say he ain’t good enough when we have seen him play well when given chance
Nigel
Watch this space. He’s not going to make it. Lacks pace to take on full backs. Seen him fail on that score few times I’ve seen him play.
Edu just wanted to buy a Brazilian as always.