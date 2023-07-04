Has Reiss Nelson ended Marquinhos’ Arsenal future?

In a surprising turn of events, Reiss Nelson has committed to extending his stay at Arsenal for several more seasons, reportedly agreeing to a new long-term contract with the club. Just a month ago, it appeared that the Englishman was destined to depart the Emirates as a free agent, with his previous contract running down.

However, Arsenal has successfully persuaded Nelson to remain, showcasing their belief in his potential. The talented winger now aims to secure regular playing time in the star-studded first team at the Emirates, eager to make his mark on the squad.

With Nelson’s contract renewal, journalist Charles Watts speculates that Marquinhos is likely to depart the Emirates, possibly on loan once again. This development adds an interesting layer to Arsenal’s transfer dynamics as they navigate the upcoming season.

He said on his YouTube channel:

“Marquinhos, I think, will go out on loan again.

“I’ll be surprised if he sticks around, especially with Reiss Nelson signing a new contract.

“I think Marquinhos needs a good season, obviously he spent the second half of last season at Norwich. I think he needs a full season somewhere, it doesn’t have to be in England, it could be somewhere abroad.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson is one of the finest players we have groomed at our academy, so he is one of our own.

We needed to keep him and now expect him to be very influential to the team in the next campaign and the ones that come after that.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…