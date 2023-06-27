Has Rob Holding put the blame on Granit Xhaka for Liverpool draw?

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has opened up about the unforgettable 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield in April, shedding light on the challenges his team faced and the pressure of playing in front of the Reds’ passionate fanbase.

Mikel Arteta’s side took a stunning 2-0 lead within the first half-hour of the match, a result that could have put them eight points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table had they held on. However, Arsenal’s hopes were dashed as Liverpool fought back to grab a draw.

The game appeared to change when Granit Xhaka clashed with Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and while Holding does not specifically name Xhaka, it is clear that he thinks that was the moment the game changed in the Reds’ favour.

Holding stated on the JAXXON podcast as quoted by 90mins, “We were 2-0 up, and suddenly there was an action, and their crowd just got lifted and got aggressive, and you could see it boost their players… It is a tough, tough place to go and take all three points, and we should have to be fair.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It has divided opinion on Xhaka’s role in Liverpool’s comeback in that game, Arsenal was still two up at that stage, however, Holding’s words do point towards the Swiss midfielder being the one that lifted the Liverpool players.

Maybe Holding is not blaming Xhaka but referring to “an action” is obviously the incident that involved the former Arsenal captain and it is very hard to read it any other way.

