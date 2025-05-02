Has Ruben Amorim made Arsenal favourites for red-hot star?

Ruben Amorim may have inadvertently paved the way for Arsenal to secure the signing of Viktor Gyökeres at the end of the season. Both Arsenal and Manchester United have expressed interest in the prolific Sporting Club striker, who has been in exceptional form and continues to find the back of the net with impressive consistency.

Arsenal are widely understood to be in the market for a new striker, and many supporters view the Swedish forward as the ideal addition to bolster their attacking options. While Andrea Berta is reportedly working on securing a deal for a new frontman, Manchester United had been seen by some as the frontrunners to land Gyökeres. This belief stemmed from the strong working relationship between the player and Amorim, the manager who has played a key role in his development at Sporting.

However, Manchester United’s difficulties in the Premier League this season have cast doubt on their ability to qualify for the Champions League. This could prove to be a decisive factor, as Gyökeres is said to prioritise joining a club competing in Europe’s elite competition. Arsenal, by contrast, are in a stronger position to secure Champions League football and may now hold a significant advantage in the race for his signature.

Amorim’s own comments have added another layer to the situation. When asked about the striker’s potential desire to join a club playing in the Champions League, Express Sport quoted the United manager as saying: “If a player only wants to come to Man United to play Champions League, then he won’t come. We want players who want to represent United, not players who want to play certain competitions.”

These remarks may not align with the ambitions of Gyökeres, who could interpret them as a signal that his desire to play in the Champions League may not be fulfilled at Manchester United in the near term. As such, Amorim’s statement may unintentionally have made Arsenal a more appealing destination for the striker.

Should Arsenal succeed in securing Gyökeres, it would represent a major coup. He is a dynamic and powerful forward who could significantly enhance the team’s attacking threat. His arrival would likely be welcomed enthusiastically by the supporters, particularly given the club’s need for a clinical presence up front.