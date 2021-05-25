Has Saliba goal helped Arsenal in pursuit of French midfielder?

Has Saliba helped out Arsenal with a transfer decision?

So, with the Ligue 1 season finally at an end will us Arsenal fans have William Saliba to thank when he eventually returns to Colney?

After what had been a difficult start to his Arsenal career, Saliba was sent on loan to Nice to give him more game time.

So having had a rather successful loan spell, it will be a disappointment if he wasn’t given the chance to prove himself in a Gunners shirt when he does return.

But I think his performance in the final game of the season against Lyon may just have a big part to play in what happens next.

In a game that meant more to Lyon than it did to Nice, you would have thought Lyon would be up for the fight and would go all out to get all three points, however it was not to be!

Lyon were in a battle for third place with Monaco and desperately needed the win, and the hope that Monaco would lose or draw to guarantee a chance of getting into the Champions League qualifying round. Monaco had done their bit to hand third place to Lyon if they got the result..

Going 2-1 up with 40 minutes gone, it seemed as though Lyon were going to be in for a tough game yet had the ability to get the much-needed win.

However, it wasn’t until 10 minutes later that they had a real game on their hands when Hassane Kamara equalised for 2-2, but with 40 minutes still to play, it was anybody’s game.

But it would be William Saliba, of all people who would have the final say when he scored what would turn out to be the winning goal of the game, to ensure Lyon fell in to the Europa League.

Now although it is still European football for Lyon, you can’t help but think that that may just be enough to decide the fate of Houssem Aouar.

And despite Arsenal not being in any European competition next season it may be a blessing in disguise, and surely the end is nigh for his career at Lyon right?

Well if it is and we do get him I think we can safely say thank you to Saliba for playing a big yet subtle part in it!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman