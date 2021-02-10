Has Saliba talked himself out of an Arsenal career? Or is it Arteta’s error?

Should We Be Worried About What Saliba Is Saying? By Dan Smith
Is it me, or is William Saliba not exactly speaking like someone who is in any rush to return to the Emirates?
The defender was being interviewed after being named Nice’s player of the month. That should be good news for all parties, the idea of sending the teenager back to Ligue 1 was to find his form. Yet instead Saliba isn’t being shy to, in his own way, tell his parent club, ‘I told you so’.
Arsenal have a policy of loaning out their youngsters as part of their development. Yet while Arteta always spoke like he was looking after the 19-year-old, Saliba clearly disagrees.
Our manager cited Ligue 1 being cancelled in March as damaging to Saliba as it meant 6 months without competitive football. The Spaniard also suggested that on top of moving to a new country due to Covid, the centre back was dealing with personal issues, believed to be the death of his parents. That’s why the choice to not include him in the first team squad was not scrutinised as it would have been for someone who cost approx. 30 million.
Life is bigger than football. I can’t imagine how I would cope if anything happened to my Mum, so it certainly wasn’t anyone’s business telling a teenager how to grieve. Yet if Arsenal were in fact showing a duty of care, wouldn’t Saliba be more grateful for that support?
Even if he disagrees and felt ready to play, wouldn’t he at least respect Arsenal for caring?
Reading his interview with RMC, it’s clear the centre back doesn’t feel like this is Arsenal putting their arm round his shoulder and if it is, well.. they forgot to discuss the issue with him: “When I saw that the coach changed a lot changed for me too. In this year there has been a lot of change. He [Arteta] judged me on two and a half matches. I would have liked for him to play me more. But he told me I wasn’t ready. I was waiting for him to give me a chance, but football is like that. When I initially came to Arsenal the league looked very good, so I showed up to training and wanted to train on my own to show the coach I was ready.’
This contradicts what his boss is saying. The player clearly says he showed up in pre-season willing to play and if there has been a ‘change’ which has slowed down his Gunners career, it’s that the man who signed him, Unai Emery, is not there. You must wonder how Arteta will react to being contradicted, especially if he genuinely feels he’s looking after a young man after a hard year. Surely his last instructions to the player was to do his talking on the pitch?
Instead, in just over a month back in his homeland, Saliba has given three interviews. All three have the same tone, he disagrees he wasn’t ready to play in England, was hurt by his treatment and his now happy (which implies he wasn’t happy).
If you speak to Joe Willock or Maitland Niles, they speak about their loan with the understanding this is to help them be better players for Arsenal. When Saliba was asked about his future he said: “I don’t know. I have learned now that it is better not to look too far in the future. So, I am focused on just these six months to try to give absolutely everything and for the rest, we will see.’
Those are not the words of someone who’s long term focus is to be in Arsenal’s first team. Arsenal have already confirmed he has a long-term future in North London, so why put doubt in the air?
The player certainly hasn’t thought or cared how his parent club might feel about him criticising them, in particular Arteta.
He reminds me of a sort of character that; the better he does for Nice, the more assurances he will want from Arsenal.
He already has a big reputation in France and knows there are clubs who will have him if Arsenal don’t want to.
Is Arteta the type of manager who you disrespect then are welcomed back into the first team?
Ask Guendouzi that question!
As things stand though, the way Saliba is talking, he could be the biggest waste of money ever, as it’s still not clear if he will ever play for us.
Of course there is every chance that the player doesn’t see what his coaches do. He might feel in his head he was training well while it takes other eyes to see things are affecting you. There’s countless times in life when you think your fine but are not.
In Arteta’s defence he will say the reason he’s playing well in France is he’s back where he’s comfortable with friends and family. Hence why Nice was chosen as the place to loan him too.
Saliba disagrees, feeling what he’s currently doing he could do in England.
It must be frustrating to see Arsenal in 11th place, yet told you’re not good enough.
Maybe Arsenal are simply being over protective towards a teenager who has had a lot to deal with.
The more you watch Saliba play though and the more you hear him talk, something simply doesn’t add up.
I don’t believe his exclusion was due to French league been cancelled earlier or his personal issues..
Gabriel walked into the first team without a pre season while saliba had preseason with us and played few games…
It’s clearly because it is not arteta’s signing or saliba doing something he couldn’t stand….
All his signing no matter how poor they are get undeserved game times.
It took Auba a red card for him to give Gabriel a chance when he thrived for emery
Saliba though he was walking into the team. All the hype and money spent. Sounds more like the young mans ego got hurt
nonsense. He was a first team player in France, bought for 30mill. Why is it ego that someone would expect to be included in the 1st team squad? He was relegated to U-23s. And now he’s back in France starting for Nice. And please don’t say that France is easier than England and all that stuff. If someone can start for Nice, they can break into the 11th place EPL squad.
After seeing that video yesterday it wouldn’t surprise me if we don’t see him play for us .
Yeah I saw the video too 😱
It’s 3 years old, when Saliba was only 16. Show me someone who hasn’t done something stupid at that age?
And if Arsenal stupidly doesn’t want him back, if he has a successful season at Nice, there will be plenty of suitors.
I didn’t say how old it was ,it was filmed on his phone ,does not look good how ever you try to play it down
It’s just another case of poor man management; somewhat expected from a rookie manager. Very surprising that a club like Arsenal gives so much power and free reign to a rookie.
It’s like giving a kid keys to a Ferrari, and letting him learn to drive by himself. Eventually he’ll figure out how to drive, but the car is ragged out and in desperate need of repair.
Arteta has proved precious little at this point except some of the worst performances and table standing in decades.
The buck stops with the manager, quality, performances, results, table position. Time Arteta gets held accountable like he holds players accountable. Arteta telling someone they’re”not ready” is rich, the same can be said of him.
It’s a farce that Arteta is still Arsenal manager. He’s been manager over a year and we have no style, no tactics and there is no ethical man management. It’s pathetic. It’s all ‘talk the talk’, but no ‘walk the walk’ from Arteta.
It is understandable that William Saliba is upset given the treatment his lower rated St Ettienne CB team mate has received at Leicester City under Brendan Rodgers in comparison.
Fofana was just lucky that Soyuncu was injured for a long spell. That gave him the rare opportunity to walk into the Leicester team.
It’s a different scenario with Saliba at Arsenal where there was a surplus of senior central defenders at the time he joined
I have said elsewhere that the young man seems to be doing more talking than focusing on developing his career. If he’s not willing to defer to the decisions of the manager, then maybe he should be elsewhere.
There is a world of difference between playing for St Ettienne or Nice to playing in Arsenal.
In reply to corporate 11th place Arteta lover
Lol
Yet his understudy pal has walked directly into leicester and they are above arsenal in the league.
So it is very clever to play Luiz and get a red anytime instead of developing Saliba.
No defence for an inexperienced manager with an oversized ego and false ethics.
holding luis wouldnt get into nice r saint etienne teams ps either would bellerin,cedric
He wasn’t surplus. Arteta made a decision that Mustafi and Chambers should be included in the squad over Saliba. How many games has Chambers played? And where is Mustafi right now? How much money did we make off of him? And theres a world of difference betweent St. Ettienne, Nice and Arsenal? Fofana literally proves your point wrong when he walks into Leicester lineup and pushes them into a top 4 fight compared to us.
well said RSH
Hopefully Saliba will come back next season and prove he is a good prospect. He can replace David Luiz