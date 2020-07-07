Has Shkodran Mustafi done enough to earn a new contract at Arsenal?

Shkodran Mustafi has emerged as one of the most improved players at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

Since the Spaniard became our new manager, he has given fresh chances to every player in the team and Mustafi is one player who has taken his chances so far.

It is hard to deny that Mustafi has become a better player and that the German has probably done enough to earn a new contract.

However, is he really worth it? I doubt that.

Players have capabilities and I am a strong believer in the fact that a player has a limit to how far they can go.

I have enjoyed Mustafi’s recent performances, but I believe that the German is over-delivering for us and I reckon that he would hardly get better than he is right now.

If that is the case, I don’t see a reason to give him a new deal because he isn’t getting any younger.

We are at a stage where we should be looking to land the best players around Europe and offering a new deal to a mediocre player doesn’t speak well for us at all.

It is a good thing that he has become better and what that should do for us is to help us sell him at a good price while we can.

An article from Ime