Has signing Declan Rice just got more difficult for Arsenal?

When West Ham Executive David Sullivan’s remarks about Declan Rice’s fate this summer transfer window sink in, I’m left with the impression that his move to Arsenal is more complicated than we imagined.

“We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going,” said Sullivan about Rice on talkSPORT.

“You can’t ask for a man who has committed more to us this season.

“In due course, he has to get on, and we have to get a replacement — or several replacements.”

Many believed that Arsenal only needed to make a record deal of £100 million before Rice would join. But the harsh truth is that West Ham have just made it hard for Arsenal to sign their midfield engine, and here are my two reasons:

1. West Ham has just set up a bidding battle for clubs that want Rice. If they had kept quiet about their position with their midfield engine, it would have been simpler for Arsenal to quietly close the deal and shock us with, “Breaking News: Declan Rice is headed to Arsenal.” The same way Manchester City quietly signed Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish. But now, it will be breaking news after breaking news about how much various clubs have bid for the 24-year-old.

2. With the announcement that Rice would be sold, practically every club that has ever desired him will believe that now is the moment to sign him, Apart from Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Chelsea, and, who knows, Newcastle may also be interested in him. West Ham will now have the option of selecting the finest bids among them. Clubs may make straight bids, while others may make player-plus-cash agreements. Arsenal will have to make a strong offer and be willing to battle, not like how they handled their interest in Mykhailo Mudryk, who ended up joining Chelsea.

Arsenal may have the favour of Rice allegedly wanting to join Arteta’s project, but they may have to deal with West Ham and any other suitor who will be ready to also go all out to sign the 24-year-old.

Darren N

