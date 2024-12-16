Has the ‘Arteta Project’ hit a brick wall that can only be solved by buying a top striker?

Winless in 4 league games before the November international break, Arsenal were hoping to return and go on one of those winning runs. But they have only managed to pick up 2 league wins over Forest (3-0) and Manchester United (2-0) but have failed to win against Fulham (1-1) and then Everton (0-0).

These last 2 draws have been frustrating for sure; it has Gooners debating whether they’re still in the title race or not.

Going into this campaign, after Arsenal put up a title-winning run in 2023-24, many were sure our Gunners were going to, from Match Day 1, run the show in this title race, but that hasn’t been so.

Putting aside banter and jokes, what do you think has caused Arsenal’s process to appear to be slowing down under coach Mikel Arteta?

The Spaniard has got us to where we are; he took over Arsenal in December 2019, when we seemed to have lost our identity and competitiveness, but over the years he’s led us re-find our identity and rediscover our competitive edge.

Even so, there are doubts about the Spaniard; some now feel he’s not the one to take Arsenal to the promised land.

The Arteta Project’s peak was 22/23, when the attack-defense balance was favourable. After then, as the balance shifted more towards defence and winning duels, creativity began to decline.

Unfortunately, Arsenal, rather than being a good team in set pieces, began to be solely good in set pieces because that was the only creative outlet they had, while being overly focused on defence. Scoring from open play has been an issue.

Arsenal needs some change, and at the moment, bringing on board some top attackers (like Gyokeres) seems like the only way they can salvage anything this season.

What do you think? What has caused Arsenal’s process to look like it’s slowing down?

Darren N

