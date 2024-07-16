Has the Euros just proved that Arsenal need Rice to play as our Number 8?

England’s quest for silverware remains elusive, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final of the Germany Euro 2024. After that loss, it seems like just about every football fan who watched England’s journey to the final has shared their thoughts on what the English technical bench could have done better.

The debate over Rice’s role in the England team has resurfaced, and we Gooners are quite familiar with it, given that we’ve debated which role he’s best suited to.

Although Rice excels as a No. 6, his true power emerges when he has the freedom to roam forward. His ability to attack is truly intimidating for opponents. In a free role, the former Hammer demonstrated impressive skills as a ball carrier, which not only benefits the team’s attacking options but also highlights his technical ability.

Most of us Gooners really liked him as a box-to-box midfielder (even though we know he’s also excellent as a 6). Obviously, if Gareth Southgate wanted to maximise Rice’s potential, he could have tried using him as a box-to-box midfielder and even had him take corners.

However, he did portray him as a 6 who would occasionally drop deep and join the backline instead of being free to move forward. He was awesome in the role, but it kind of held him back from having a bigger impact in the future. That’s why Alan Pardew’s comments about Rice’s England role totally make sense. The former Crystal Palace manager pointed out Rice’s decreased effectiveness, possibly in comparison to his influential performances for Arsenal, and how it hinders the England midfield.

Pardew told talkSPORT: “I have an issue with Declan Rice in this English team anyway that he sits too deep, so he can’t engage the midfield. We kind of lose the midfield player covering in front of the centre-backs. And they they did it again last night.”

Going forward, England could really benefit from utilising Rice in a different role as a box-to-box midfielder. This could potentially be a game-changer for the Three Lions, increasing their chances of scoring more goals and winning trophies. It’s a shame to see such a talented midfielder restricted to a deeper role. Rice is the kind of player you want to build a team around. Hopefully, in the next big competition, England’s technical bench will recognise his potential.

Have the Euros finally confirmed that Rice should be deployed as a Number 8 by Arsenal this season?

Jack Anderson

