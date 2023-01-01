Has the World Cup had an affect on the form of William Saliba?

William Saliba was in terrific form before the World Cup and we expected him to start the competition for his country.

But he was the fourth-choice centre-back for a superb France team that reached the final of the competition and returned to Arsenal, having struggled for game time.

However, he was straight into the starting XI for the first game back against West Ham and caused a penalty.

In the next game against Brighton, he was also not in good form and was poor as the Seagulls scored a second goal.

The Sun rated him 5/10 and said he was

“All over the show for Ferguson’s goal, caught out too easily by a long ball forward and was out of position a little for Brighton’s first.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Saliba we had before the World Cup was one of the best in England, but he has struggled since he came back.

While he seems to be left exposed by his teammates sometimes, his reading of situations does not seem as sharp as it was before the break and needs to change for the better.

In this second half of the season, we need our players to be in top form and prove their worth before we can achieve our goals.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about Excitement, skill and a great end to 2022 at Brighton

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids