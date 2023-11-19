Has Thomas Partey already played his final game for Arsenal?

According to reports, the Arsenal midfielder will be out injured until at least January. Partey, who was available for selection at the start of the season, was used as a right back instead of his preferred No. 6 position, with Declan Rice taking over his midfield role.

Partey’s prominence in the Arsenal midfield appears to be over. There was a time when Arteta couldn’t afford to miss Partey, as that would leave Arsenal’s midfield shambolic. But, so far, while he’s been out, there hasn’t been any indication that they miss him. Arsenal’s midfield is stronger than ever, and a top midfielder is expected to be signed during the winter transfer window.

So, why did I begin by asking, “Has Thomas Partey played his last game for Arsenal?” According to Foot Mercato, Juventus has taken the next step in their efforts to replace the banned Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli. Their report reads: According to our information, Italian leaders want to convince Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal for Juventus. A meeting has already taken place between the player and the management of the Italian giant.

It seems that Juve met with Partey to discuss a winter move for his services. It is unclear how the meeting went, but the fact that it took place suggests that the Ghana international is considering leaving Arsenal.

With the Africa Cup of Nations in January, the ex-Atletico Madrid player, if he is to leave, may try to leave early in the window or join his national team before finalizing his departure.Considering all possibilities, Partey could leave Arsenal without ever playing again.

I am sure we will hear more about this in the coming days, but it appears that we need to consider that we may not see Thomas in the Red & White ever again.

Darren N

