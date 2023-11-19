Has Thomas Partey already played his final game for Arsenal?

According to reports, the Arsenal midfielder will be out injured until at least January. Partey, who was available for selection at the start of the season, was used as a right back instead of his preferred No. 6 position, with Declan Rice taking over his midfield role.
Partey’s prominence in the Arsenal midfield appears to be over. There was a time when Arteta couldn’t afford to miss Partey, as that would leave Arsenal’s midfield shambolic. But, so far, while he’s been out, there hasn’t been any indication that they miss him. Arsenal’s midfield is stronger than ever, and a top midfielder is expected to be signed during the winter transfer window.
So, why did I begin by asking, “Has Thomas Partey played his last game for Arsenal?” According to Foot Mercato, Juventus has taken the next step in their efforts to replace the banned Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli. Their report reads: According to our information, Italian leaders want to convince Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal for Juventus. A meeting has already taken place between the player and the management of the Italian giant.
It seems that Juve met with Partey to discuss a winter move for his services. It is unclear how the meeting went, but the fact that it took place suggests that the Ghana international is considering leaving Arsenal.
With the Africa Cup of Nations in January, the ex-Atletico Madrid player, if he is to leave, may try to leave early in the window or join his national team before finalizing his departure.Considering all possibilities, Partey could leave Arsenal without ever playing again.
I am sure we will hear more about this in the coming days, but it appears that we need to consider that we may not see Thomas in the Red & White ever again.
Darren N
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I love partey. I think he is top 3 in the prem in the middle of the park for me. Arguably no.1
This being said he is a very injury prone player. This means we are not playing at our full potential.
I am happy to sell party of he wants to go and hopefully we get a decent price for a wonderful player.
The second thing we would need though is a player of simular calibre or the potential to get there.
For me the CDM roll should be given to Rice and we get a new box to box. ( NOT BLOODY HAVERETZ). or again someone who can do both rolls.
We also need to be rid of jorginho and Elnenay who are a waste of time imho. Get rid of all 3 and bring in someone who is ready made as well as a prospect. If this is possible
I share your sentiments Shortboy.Rice should be our permanent DM and I think we need to acquire two b to b operators to replace the players you mentioned.
are we honestly sitting here and saying that rice isnt allready our main (permanent) DM? thats already happened….(he was playing RB to fit rice in)
but fans only seem to see what happens on the pitch. yes, we may get to the top, but who cares if we don’t assert ourselves at our rightful place at the top of the pile?
elneney is doing good things for arsenal in the background. he should stay. jorginho should stay if his experience could be beneficial for the AMAZING players coming through our academy. We really need these players to create the amazing future of our club.
I’d keep Jorginho another season if possible. I think he’s been pretty good this year and would be a good squad player to have for next season. It’s not easy to just purchase a replacement when we need to also buy a striker and likely spend big money. If we can keep a decent deep-lying player around to fill in, we should.
If he is sold to Juventus, I hope Arsenal can earn at least 50% of the money used to sign him
Jorginho’s and Elneny’s contracts will expire next year, so we’ll need enough funds to sign a new CDM to rotate or compete with Rice
Or maybe we can use Partey to negotiate with Juventus for Vlahovic