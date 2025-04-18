Has Thomas Partey played his way into a new Arsenal contract?

Thomas Partey is among the Arsenal players approaching the end of their current contracts, yet his performances this season may well have earned him an extension. The Ghanaian midfielder has been in outstanding form throughout the campaign, with his fitness levels being particularly notable.

Since joining Arsenal, Partey has often struggled to maintain consistent fitness, limiting his impact on the team. Last season, he managed just 14 Premier League appearances. However, in stark contrast, he has featured in 30 top-flight matches this term, putting previous injury concerns behind him. This remarkable turnaround has surprised many at the club and highlighted his importance to Mikel Arteta’s side.

In recent weeks, Partey has become an indispensable figure in midfield, notably delivering a commanding performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League—a match widely considered one of his finest in an Arsenal shirt.

Given his resurgence, Arsenal may be rethinking their stance on his future. Initially expected to depart at the end of his contract, Partey now appears to be in contention for a new deal. When questioned directly about the club’s intentions regarding the midfielder, Mikel Arteta responded, as quoted by Standard Sport:

“Yes, there is progress with all the players. I’ll leave that to Andrea [Berta] and the club to decide and to talk about.”

When pressed further on the matter, Arteta reiterated: “The intention is very clear. I’ll leave that to Andrea and the club to take a step forward.”

Partey’s form this season has not only silenced critics but also re-established his value to the team. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to influence high-stakes matches, and if he can maintain his fitness, a contract renewal would seem a logical step for both the player and the club.

As Arsenal continue their pursuit of silverware, retaining experienced and in-form players like Partey could prove crucial. His performances have certainly made a compelling case for extending his stay at the Emirates.