Has Thomas Partey worked hard enough to earn a new contract?

Arsenal appear to be planning for life without Thomas Partey, as the Ghanaian midfielder’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season. Despite his improved fitness and contributions, reports suggest the club may not offer him an extension, signalling the possibility of his departure.

Partey’s fitness levels have been a talking point since his arrival at the Emirates. In the earlier years of his Arsenal career, the midfielder struggled to stay fit, often missing long stretches of matches due to injuries. It frustrated fans to see a player of his calibre spending more time on the treatment table than on the pitch. However, since last season, Partey has managed to turn things around, showing remarkable consistency in both his fitness and performances, which has surprised fans and neutrals alike.

There is no doubt that Partey remains one of the most talented players in Arsenal’s squad. His ability to shield the defence, control the midfield, and break up opposition attacks is unmatched by any of the club’s current options in his position. He is a natural defensive midfielder, offering both physicality and intelligence in a role that is crucial to Arsenal’s system. Yet, this season, Partey has often been deployed in an unfamiliar right-back role, which has led to speculation that he may no longer be viewed as central to Arsenal’s plans in midfield.

Typically, players who stay fit and perform well earn new contracts, and Partey has met both of these conditions this season. His reliability on the pitch and his contributions to the team should, by most standards, make him a candidate for a contract renewal. However, Arsenal seem to be preparing to move on from the 31-year-old, a decision that has left some fans questioning the club’s strategy.

While age is often a factor in such decisions, Partey’s current fitness suggests he could continue playing at a high level for at least another two years. For a team with aspirations of winning trophies, keeping a player of his quality could be seen as a logical move. Allowing him to leave, on the other hand, may create a gap in the squad that Arsenal could struggle to fill.

Ultimately, if Partey continues to deliver strong performances and remains injury-free, he has a case for earning an extension. However, the indications coming out of the Emirates suggest that Arsenal are ready to part ways with the midfielder. Whether this decision proves to be the right one remains to be seen, but letting go of a player of his ability may be a gamble that Arsenal could regret.